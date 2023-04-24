MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Saratoga County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Malta, according to Yelp.

10. Dock Brown’s

You can view the menu on the Dock Brown’s website.

Rated 3 out of 5 (104 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 511 Route 9P

Top review: “We had a 1 p.m. reservation on deck and all went well. Beautiful day to sit outside so great. Food very good. Enjoyable from beginning to end.” — Angela K.

9. Dunning Street Station

You can view the menu on the Dunning Street Station website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (71 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2853 Route 9

Top review: “Excellent restaurant. Excellent restaurant staff. Sandwiches are flavorful and hearty, iced tea is fresh brewed. Had the “Pastrami Heaven” which had quality juicy meat, lots of melted cheese, and other delicious extras. Burgers seemed good size and flavorful too. Would definitely come back when passing through town again. It’s a little hard to find when approaching from the south, but it’s a small shiny diner just behind the trees.” — J. Michael J.

8. Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar

You can view the menu on the Nostalgia website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (49 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 113 Route 9P

Top review: “Great spot to grab an on-tap beer and some great food. They have karaoke nights too, which makes for some good entertainment. They have several regulars that are amazing! The service is fast and friendly, prices are reasonable as well. In the summer, you can eat outside and they have a fire pit. Nice lake views as well. Highly Recommend this place, check it out!” — Sarah M.

7. Azuma Sushi Bistro

You can view the menu on the Azuma Sushi Bistro website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (78 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2452 Route 9

Top review: “Delicious sushi! Great vibe. Fun evening. Would definitely go again. Decently priced for the area.” — Jessye K.

6. Bentley’s Tavern

You can view the menu on the Bentley’s Tavern website.

Rated 3 out of 5 (113 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 4 Hemphill Place

Top review: “We took advantage of the Birthday Wings and brought the whole family. We loved it. I’d highly recommend the place for good food and a good time. The wait staff was awesome!” — Cynthia S.

5. Nanola

You can view the menu on the Nanola website.

Rated 3 out of 5 (136 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2639 Route 9

Top review: “Chicken Marsala is best thing on the menu as well as their amazing soups! All homemade and hot!! The staff are friendly and always attentive. Always room to dance when the bands come and play.” — Sherri H.

4. The Ugly Rooster Café

The Ugly Rooster Café has another location in Mechanicville. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (33 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2476 Route 9

Top review: “Always consistent good service, yummy food and huge portions! Thank you for being a part of Malta!” — Michele B.

3. The Ripe Tomato

You can view the menu on The Ripe Tomato website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (198 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2721 Route 9

Top review: “This has got to be the BEST Italian food I have ever eaten in my life. Me and my very very very good friend come here and it has changed the course of our lives entirely. The Penne A La Vodka cannot be beat and they have GF pasta too which is amazing. Do yourself a favor and eat here. You will NOT be disappointed. 1000000000/10 recommend.” — Gucci G.

2. The Galley Bar And Grill

You can view the menu on The Galley Bar And Grill Facebook page.

Rated 5 out of 5 (8 reviews)

Address: 2839 Route 9

Top review: “If you’re in the area stop by. The staff is friendly and the food is great. I’ve been there multiple times and my favorites are the fish tacos (made with cod and really awesome) and their peanut butter burger (sounds weird but you’ve got to try it).” — Joseph P.

1. Carson’s Woodside Tavern

You can view the menu on the Carson’s Woodside Tavern website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (191 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 57 Route 9P

Top review: “Great service and ambience. Buffalo mac and cheese is the best. Great food! Loved it!” — Francheska S.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.