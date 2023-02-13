KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Hudson Valley, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Kingston, according to Yelp.

10. Sissy’s Cafe

You can view the menu on the Sissy’s Cafe website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (145 reviews)

• Price: $

• Address: 324 Wall Street

• Top review: “Cute little cafe right in downtown Kingston. They are dog friendly and the southwestern burrito was delicious!” — Caitlin K.

9. Savona’s Trattoria

Savona’s Trattoria has other locations in Hudson, Poughkeepsie and Red Hook. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (246 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 11 Broadway

• Top review: “Excellent food, service and ambiance. Highly recommend!! Great location as well. Best Italian food in the area by far.” — Lenny E.

8. The Tortilla Taco Bar

You can view the menu on the Tortilla Taco Bar website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (38 reviews)

• Address: 38 Broadway

• Top review: “Absolutely the best Mexican food in the area. Their street corn is the best I have ever had!! Food is amazing, prices are reasonable, staff is friendly, service is impeccable. You will not leave hungry or disappointed! I highly recommend Tortilla Taco Bar!!” — Kim W.

7. Masa Midtown

You can view the menu on the Masa Midtown website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

• Address: 666 Broadway

• Top review: “Oh, my freaking goodness!! Do not miss this dining experience! Absolutely gorgeous ambiance. Original and incredibly flavorful choices, great specials and wonderfully happy and polite staff. We got take-out and our party of six raved over the meal. Every bite was special.” — John B.

6. Top Taste Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Top Taste Restaurant Facebook page.

• Rated 5 out of 5 (84 reviews)

• Price: $

• Address: 448 Hasbrouck Avenue

• Top review: “Absolutely outstanding meal. The owners are so warm, welcoming, and friendly! We sat in the front booth and the food was served to us within 10 minutes of getting there. The jerk chicken’s seasoning was like nothing I’ve ever tasted before. It was rubbed so perfectly and the chicken was so tender. The curry goat was practically falling off of the bones and was so succulent. The owners offered us drippings to go on top of our rice which made it so much more flavorful (although the rice is great on its own). The vegetables and fried plantains paired perfectly with the rice and meat. We also got beef patties which were perfectly crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. You need to go here!” — MaryKate A.

5. Le Canard-Enchaine

You can view the menu on the Le Canard-Enchaine website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (214 reviews)

• Price: $$$

• Address: 276 Fair Street

• Top review: “Popped in for lunch and was immediately seated and welcomed by my server. Ordered the French Onion soup and the duck confit. Both were on point, rich/deep flavors. Great food and service. Looking forward to next time.” — Dimitri S.

4. Urban Fork

You can view the menu on the Urban Fork Facebook page.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (15 reviews)

• Address: 340 East Chester Street

• Top review: “Had an amazing brunch today at Urban Fork! Was craving chicken and waffles and wow did they deliver. Crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside chicken. Fluffy delicious waffle. My husband got the chicken sandwich with the crack sauce which was SO GOOD. Fantastic service. Great wait time. Can’t wait to be back again.” — Raymond L.

3. Ship to Shore

You can view the menu on the Ship to Shore website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (234 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 15 West Strand Street

• Top review: “Delicious food and drinks in a relaxed and low key atmosphere. Love it here! Highly recommend.” — Serena R.

2. Hotel Kinsley Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Hotel Kinsley website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (64 reviews)

• Address: 301 Wall Street

• Top review: “The food was delicious, but I only had the branzino and elote. Not a traditional Elote but I think I enjoyed that- something a little different (I love elotes and can eat them everyday). The branzino’s skin was so crispy and at the same time easy to eat and not tough. The flavor was absolutely delicious and I would not normally eat cooked snap peas like this but I will be from now on. Our bartender, Luke, was awesome and so nice. We loved our drinks and our time at the Hotel Kinsley restaurant.” — Melinda I.

1. PAKT

You can view the menu on the PAKT website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (208 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 608 Broadway

• Top review: “Tasty, fun, good food. Love their menu! Been to PAKT a few times, with and without family and friends, and intend to return.” — Sandy J.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.