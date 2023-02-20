HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Hudson, according to Yelp.

10. Merchants Social

Merchants Social is temporarily closed for winter break until March 5. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

• Address: 333 Warren Street

• Top review: “Best meal and overall experience I’ve had in a long time! Everything they do they do well, even the simplest of things! Best food, best staff, and best time!” — Maria R.

9. Governor’s Tavern

You can view the menu on the Governor’s Tavern website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (106 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 14 South 7th Street

• Top review: “Best wings around. The service is always so friendly and it’s nice when the weather is nice and the doors are open.” — Scott D.

8. Cafe Mutton

Cafe Mutton was listed along the best restaurants in the United States by both the New York Times and Bon Appétit. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

• Rated 5 out of 5 (22 reviews)

• Address: 757 Columbia Street

• Top review: “Hipster brunch done extremely well. I honestly can’t complain about anything when I am enjoying lunch with the soothing tunes of Notorious BIG playing in the background. Seriously, this place is a vibe. Scrapple, Bologna Sandwich, Country Patê. Honestly, we had to fight over what we wanted to order. Everything sounded delish, simple yet unique. We made great decisions on what to order. The scrapple was good! It was my first time trying it. It was definitely more bready that I expected, the flavor was nice, and the eggs and potatoes were a great pairing. The bologna sandwich was simply delicious. Perfectly fried bologna made for a decadent treat. The pate on soft white bread was outstanding. Creamy, unctuous, I wish I had another right now. All the dishes were perfectly balanced, perfect bites. This spot is great, highly recommend!” — Corie Y.

7. Wylde

Wylde is a wine bar, cafe, clothing shop and community space.

• Rated 5 out of 5 (4 reviews)

• Address: 35 South 3rd Street

• Top review: “Great coffee with amazing vibes. Loved escaping the cold here and drinking a delicious oat cortado while taking in the funky (in the positive sense) interior design.” — Lianne N.

6. Le Perche

You can view the menu on the Le Perche website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (129 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 230 Warren Street

• Top review: “Great brunch spot in Hudson. Ordered the French toast, it was a present surprise. Was expecting slices of bread but it was one large piece of toast with a crispy flaky outside but soft almost bread pudding inside. It was delicious. Would recommend to all guests. Our waiter was very friendly and explained the menu clearly.” — Andre O.

5. Wm. Farmer & Sons

You can view the menu on the Wm. Farmer & Sons website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (297 reviews)

• Price: $$$

• Address: 20 South Front Street

• Top review: “Incredible dinner! And great cocktails in a warm cozy dining room. We got there at 5:30 p.m. and they were having a special on the oysters until 6 p.m. Delicious Island Creek Oysters from PEI. Some of the best oysters we have had. We had the tartare which was incredible. A MUST order! Very unique and delicious. Smoked pork shank with ramen was unbelievable! Huge pork shank perfectly cooked and served over ramen in a rich broth. Clam roll and chicken sandwich were also really good but not as memorable and unique as the other dishes mentioned above. Our servers were very attentive! There seemed to be a team of them as different people came by to check on us and they always already knew what drink or food orders we had placed with the previous person. Wonderful experience all around! We will definitely be back.” — Danielle G.

4. Lawrence Park

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (40 reviews)

• Address: 260 Warren Street

• Top review: “You know when you walk past a bar and think, ‘That looks like a place I’d like!’ That is how I first experienced this bar. Situated on the corner, it drew me in. I was on my way to dinner at F&F so I made a mental note to come back and when I did, they did not disappoint! I stopped in on a Thursday night and was impressed at the number of people in the bar. Not packed, but not empty either. We sat at the bar and were promptly greeted and helped. I had a drink song with my husband and we were both pleased with our libations and the vibe at the bar. Would definitely recommend! Wish I had more time in Hudson so I could try their food too!” — Kim P.

3. Rivertown Lodge Tavern

You can view the menu on the Rivertown Lodge website. The restaurant is inside the hotel.

• Rated 5 out of 5 (18 reviews)

• Address: 731 Warren Street

• Top review: “Came here for Saturday brunch and oh my gosh, the food here was 10/10 good. The focaccia egg sandwich was probably the best egg sandwich I’ve ever had. Truly special. The Dutch baby and biscuit with fig jam were also incredible. A unique feel in here — you’re technically in the lobby of the hotel which is very cool and unlike anything I’ve ever experienced but in a good way. The hotel seems super inviting and warm and cozy. Will definitely be returning next time we’re in the area!” — Allison K.

2. The Cascades

You can view the menu on The Cascades website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (129 reviews)

• Price: $

• Address: 407 Warren Street

• Top review: “SO GOOD! Thanks to Yelp for leading me to this gem. Absolutely loved it. They have gluten free bread, so the options were endless. So many unique sandwiches and wraps to choose from. I had a smoked turkey sandwich with avocado and coleslaw on top. It was delightful. Lots of soup and desserts to choose from too!” — Cindi M.

1. Feast and Floret

You can view the menu on the Feast and Floret website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (141 reviews)

• Price: $$$

• Address: 13 South 3rd Street

• Top review: “We had a wonderful meal at Feast and Floret. Service was attentive and friendly. The ambience and decor was perfect — warm and cozy and comfortable yet somehow upscale. The wood fired pork ribs were absolutely delicious. Super crispy and great flavor. Probably our favorite dish. We also had a special homemade pasta and a fried grilled cheese sandwich, both were delicious. Would definitely return if we visit Hudson again!” — Allison K.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.