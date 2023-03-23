CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Columbia County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Chatham, according to Yelp.

10. Chatham Brewing

You can view the menu on the Chatham Brewing website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (117 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 59 Main Street in Chatham

Top review: “We are local to Chatham and visit the brewery a lot. I love the fact that their menu changes for the seasons. Its always amazing service and the staff is one of a kind. By far one of my favorite places to go to.” — Maggie P.

9. Our Daily Bread Deli

You can view the menu on the Our Daily Bread Deli website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (120 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 116 Hudson Avenue in Chatham

Top review: “Oh my goodness this is good food. I mean its just so good and everything was delicious and so much of it. Honestly I couldn’t possibly go into how delicious and how much variety and flavors were available here. Just go now that they’re open again all the time. Eat everything you possibly can. Bring a cooler for stuff from the fridges. Its good.” — Megan B.

8. Dan’s Diner

You can view the menu on the Dan’s Diner Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (48 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1005 Route 203 in Chatham

Top review: “This place was so cute! Really loved the interior design of the old train car and felt very homey. The diner had a variety of breakfast dishes, specials, juices, and lunch options, all for a very affordable price! My friends and I came in a Sunday morning around 10 a.m. and found seats for five along the counter after 10 minutes. We had pancakes, French toast, eggs, ham, home fries, and omelets. All the food was solid and it came under $10 for each of us! Service and fast and we got to see Dan’s son cook in front of us (who runs the diner now). Highly recommend!” — Angela Y.

7. Lagonias Bistro

You can view the menu on the Lagonias Bistro website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (19 reviews)

Address: 15-19 Hudson Avenue in Chatham

Top review: “I think this is one of the best upstate NY eateries for pizza! The key is the thin and crispy crust. But don’t just try pizza. They have a very nice menu, including some delicious salads, most notably the Greek and Wedge salads. And a medley of pasta dishes that we hope to try next time! They also have a nice seating area and great bar! Service was also very nice. All-in-all a great eatery on Route 66 just before entering lovely Chatham!” — John R.

6. Bartlett House

You can view the menu on the Bartlett House website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (109 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2258 Route 66 in Chatham

Top review: “YES, it’s worth driving down here just for the Boston Cream donut, even though it’s not really a donut but a German berliner (boule de Berlin). The pastry is fresh, rich, and soft, but most importantly, the cream is not too sweet and the chocolate tastes like dark chocolate (and not like cocoa sugar). My husband called it the best doughnut he ever had in his life and I’m so glad to have found a piece of European nostalgia in the Catskills. We also had a sandwich which was delicious but not extraordinary. Worth mentioning that the bread was excellent though. Highly recommend picking up lunch here before heading to Art Omi or just enjoying it on their charming terrace.” — Patricia D.

5. PIMA Mediterranean Kitchen

PIMA Mediterranean Kitchen is temporarily closed and is scheduled to reopen on April 22.

Rated 5 out of 5 (10 reviews)

Address: 10 Main Street in Chatham

Top review: “Some of the most spectacular food I’ve ever had. Small, well curated menu, with every item executed at a very high level.” — Bryan M.

4. Chatham Grill

You can view the menu on the Chatham Grill website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (60 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 34 Hudson Avenue in Chatham

Top review: “The chicken parm is a favorite of mine. The entrees always come with a side of assorted vegetables which is a wonderful touch. I completely recommend this place. The outside may not look elegant but the food is reliably good.” — Ruth I.

3. Main St. Goodness

You can view the menu on the Main St. Goodness website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (47 reviews)

Address: 20 Main Street in Chatham

Top review: “Best cheeseburgers in town. I eat one almost every day. They also have great apple turnovers which they call Apple Hand Pies. I eat one of them every day also.” — Henry N.

2. Blue Plate Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Blue Plate website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (76 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1 Kinderhook Street in Chatham

Top review: “We’ve just moved to Chatham, and were so happy to discover Blue Plate. The space is super cozy, the service attentive and friendly. We had the clams starter (big portion!) and a risotto with scallops. Everything was well prepared. We’ll be back!” — Steve M.

1. The People’s Pub

You can view the menu on The People’s Pub website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (93 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 36 Main Street in Chatham

Top review: “Stopped in yesterday. Atmosphere is warm and inviting. Customers are extremely friendly and ready to chat. Food is amazing and the staff is extremely knowledgeable and you can tell that they really enjoy working at this hometown favorite. They have a huge selection of draft beer along with exotic cocktails that look tasty (fresh squeezed orange juice etc.). Looking forward to my next trip back.” — Keith D.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.