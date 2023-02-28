CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Catskill, according to Yelp.

10. A&G Texas Weiners

You can view the menu on the A&G Texas Weiners Facebook page.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (13 reviews)

• Price: $

• Address: 325 Main Street

• Top review: “A local gem! Every single aspect of this place is top notch. They have a pretty expansive menu for a wiener place– salads, wraps, all day breakfast, bagels, pancakes, homemade soups, etc. heir burgers are hands-down my fave– juicy, perfect size, always super tasty! Everyone here is always super friendly and helpful, speedy efficient service and things prepared just right. Prices are super reasonable for how big the portions are and how delicious everything is. The absolute best place to grab a cheap, delicious breakfast or lunch in the village of Catskill!” — L W.

9. Goodies

You can view the menu on the Goodies website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (43 reviews)

• Address: 261 West Bridge Street

• Top review: “Two words: Carb. Heaven. I first visited Goodies when I lived in Catskill for 10 months, and now every time I’m back, it’s a must to visit. With a minimalist diner-retro interior, it offers a few cozy seats for indoor dining and ample waiting room for pickup/takeaway orders. My go-to order is their signature sandwich, The Babooshka: Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing with a hot latte. It will melt in your mouth and is so, so good! The quality of ingredients beats any bagel I’ve tried in NYC. I love you Goodies!” — Emily I.

8. Creekside Restaurant & Bar

You can view the menu on the menu on the Creekside Restaurant & Bar Facebook page.

• Rated 3.5 out of 5 (57 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 160 West Main Street

• Top review: “I am obsessed with the food here. I have been coming here for many years and always have to get something to eat. Their crab cakes, spiced scallops/shrimp are amazing all the time. The calamari is always fabulous and perfectly cooked. I just tried the chicken egg rolls and they’re so full of amazing flavor! I also come here for drinks (it usually starts with just that), and it’s always full of entertaining locals. The staff is always great too. There’s nothing at all I have to say that’s bad about this place, ever!” — Denise B.

7. The Avalon Lounge

You can view the menu on The Avalon Lounge website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

• Address: 29 Church Street

• Top review: “We eat here about once a week! We almost always get the tofu plate, spicy wings (gochujang spicy!) and the fried chicken sandwich (whenever it’s on the menu), but everything we’ve had has been delicious. Love it!” — Kat L.

6. La Casa Latina Mexican and Latin Restaurant

• Rated 4 out of 5 (79 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 1 Brandow Alley

• Top review: “Really good food. Enchiladas are very good, quesadillas excellent. Overall super solid.” — David P.

5. Angel’s Latin Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Angel’s Latin Restaurant DoorDash page.

• Rated 5 out of 5 (22 reviews)

• Address: 334 Main Street

• Top review: “Was looking for lunch in Catskill and when we saw there was a Latin restaurant went right for it. We had the pernil and baked chicken. The pernil was as good as I’ve had homemade. The chicken was excellent. Yellow rice and black beans perfect. We ate in and it was clean and comfortable. Prices were low. I look forward to returning.” — Eric R.

4. Willa’s

You can view the menu on the Willa’s website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (40 reviews)

• Address: 111 Water Street

• Top review: “Lovely spot, cozy, comfortable… We had a breakfast burrito and egg sandwich. Both were excellent. Incredibly friendly staff, (and owner). Great mix of people, locals and tourists. Prices were good, there was food to order at all price points, which was appreciated. And the coffee was great! We are going back!!” — Alex W.

3. J&J Smokehouse BBQ

You can view the menu on the J&J Smokehouse BBQ website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (56 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 550 Main Street

• Top review: “Came in with a group of 26 (after a call ahead) and the team here was so welcoming to all of us! We all thoroughly enjoyed our food too, and will probably be raving about it for a while. From the speed of service, to the delicious flavor, this spot is a MUST if you’re in the area!” — Gabi R.

2. New York Restaurant

You can view the menu on the New York Restaurant website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (186 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 353 Main Street

• Top review: “This restaurant was outstanding. Great service, great food, great atmosphere. You absolutely must try their cauliflower wings!” — Brianna M.

1. Piccolo Dal Torrente

You can view the menu on the Piccolo Dal Torrente Facebook page. The restaurant relocated from Water Street at the end of 2022.

• Rated 5 out of 5 (18 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 601 Main Street

• Top review: “The food was really good and you could tell it was homemade. Bread service consisted of yummy doughy rolls with a side of ricotta and roasted peppers. Such a nice change from butter and I see a few restaurants doing this. Hubby ordered lasagna that filled the entire plate. He says it was great. Sauce a little more on the sweeter side. I chose chicken francese. The chicken tasted so good. The sauce was yummy but it was heavy on the chicken stock. Each entrée came with a pretty good sized salad. I ordered tiramisu to go because we both had to take half the dinners home. I love that. Service was fantastic.” — Adrianne T.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.