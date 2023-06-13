BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Saratoga County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Ballston Spa, according to Yelp.

10. Augie’s Family Style Italian Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Augie’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (171 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 17 Low Street

Top review: “I went to Augie’s for the first time tonight and my server, Lizzie, couldn’t have been more gracious. The manager delivered our food personally and checked on us several times. The portions were huge but the quality of the food was fantastic. We now have enough food for at least three more meals. Such a warm and friendly atmosphere as well. Don’t miss this place!” — Michelle P.

9. The Factory Eatery & Spirits

You can view the menu on The Factory website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (102 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 20 Prospect Street

Top review: “Had great service on Mother’s Day for lunch by Taylor. My grandmother felt I should mention, if you happen to be an ice person they have the little chewable ice here. Couldn’t believe my eyes when the bill came. $26 for two drinks, two cups of soup, and a huge plate of nachos! Look at the huge plate of nachos. The beef and barley soup was good and hearty.” — Jamie C.

8. Alaturco Gyro

You can view the menu on the Alaturco Gyro Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (18 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 142 Milton Avenue

Top review: “Just ordered with delivery via GrubHub. I grabbed the lamb gyro sandwich and fries. Based on reviews and my love of tzatziki, I ordered two extra. My sandwich was yummy! The lamb was flavorful and not dry. The pita was really soft and fresh. I was too full to eat many fries but they were good. Will definitely frequent Alaturaco again!” — Laynie L.

7. Neighborhood Kitchen

Neighborhood Kitchen at 312 Rowland Street in Milton (photo: Sara Rizzo)

You can view the menu on the Neighborhood Kitchen website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Address: 312 Rowland Street in Milton

Top review: “We just ordered from NK and everything was great. The highlight for me was the delicious chicken sandwich, which was the best I’ve had in a long time. On top of that, the food was ready quickly and the staff was very nice. Definitely plan to order from here again. A+” — Mike S.

6. Ribbon Café

You can view the menu on the Ribbon Café website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (24 reviews)

Address: 11 Prospect Street

Top review: “Had a nice lunch at the Ribbon Café today and was very impressed. The atmosphere is simple, like your typical mom & pa luncheonette. As soon as we sat, the waitress was right there taking our drink order. We’re ordered the Grilled Rubin which was definitely tasty. The Rye bread was fresh, not chewy and tasty. We ordered the steak fries which were cooked to perfection, crispy and hot. It is definitely a place to return to.” — Ray K.

5. Iron Roost

The Iron Roost on Front Street in Ballston Spa (photo: Sara Rizzo)

You can view the menu on the Iron Roost website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (421 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 36 Front Street

Top review: “Probably the best place to eat breakfast or lunch in the Saratoga area. They make their waffles fresh daily and have a great selection of sweet and savory items. I love their Southwest Fiesta breakfast sandwich, which is on a thin waffle for the mornings. Or at lunch their chicken salad is amazing. If you go on Wednesday, try their chicken and waffles, I just discovered them and it’s a life changer lol” — Dori F.

4. Taqueria Guadalajara

You can view the menu on the GrubHub website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (31 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2007 Doubleday Avenue

Top review: “Great food. And wonderful place to have lunch. We will return. The service was good and the food was delicious and reasonably priced. One of the best around. We were comfortable sitting there and relaxed. Not rushed and enjoying the delicious food. So glad we discovered it. I highly recommend it.” — Joyce S.

3. Speckled Pig Brewing

Speckled Pig Brewery in Ballston Spa (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

You can view the menu on the Speckled Pig Brewing Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (21 reviews)

Address: 11 Washington Street

Top review: “Great outdoor seating, awesome food, very nice staff, and all for a good price. Definitely coming back again.” — Mike S.

2. The Front Street Social Club

You can view the menu on the Front Street Social Club website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (54 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 52 Front Street

Top review: “After living back up here two years and always being disappointed in the food up here, I’m happier than ever I’ve found this place. Staff does a great job, very relaxed for a busy place, friendly, good humor. flavors are on point, every single thing I’ve eaten (dinner and brunch) has been delicious. Cocktails are fairly priced and are delicious. Even if it’s packed and the wait time is 45 min on a Friday. Wait for it you won’t be upset you did. Thank you Mattie (sorry if misspelled) for a relaxing brunch, you’re awesome. When I want to go out to eat, I’m just going to go here.” — William J.

1. Next Door Kitchen & Bar

Next Door Kitchen & Bar (credit: Sara Rizzo)

You can view the menu on the Next Door website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (190 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 51 Front Street

Top review: “WOW! Can’t believe I’ve never been to this restaurant! This is in Ballston Spa, a 10 minute drive from Saratoga, but so worth getting a little out of town. Restaurant is upscale, service was excellent and food was “farm to table” fresh, tasty, and presented well. Yes the portions could be a little bigger but I’m not complaining, since it all was so delicious! Shout out to Jeremy, our server, who was friendly and attentive. There are two attached dining rooms, each having their own bar. The first room is a little noisier, second room a little less so. I highly recommend coming here. They have outdoor seating in front, when weather permits. Parking on the street. I’m only sorry we just discovered this restaurant!” — Michelle B.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.