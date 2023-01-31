ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner’s Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.

OpenTable has several different categories for for its best of… ratings. These include best value, best food, best service, best ambience and best overall. The lists get more specific from there.

Here are the best restaurants for brunch in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable.

10. Putnam’s at the Gideon Putnam

Putnam’s is closed for the winter and is expected to reopen in May. You can view the menu on the Gideon Putnam website.

• Rated 3.3 out of 5 (160 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 24 Gideon Putnam Road, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “Wait staff was wonderful and attentive. Our food was plentiful.” — William

9. Tug Hill Vineyards

You can view the menu on the Tug Hill Vineyards website.

• Rated 4.3 out of 5 (227 reviews)

• Price: $31 to $50

• Address: 4051 Yancey Road, Lowville

• Top review: “Great tasting meal, greeted by owners, excellent service.” — DarrylD

8. The Lake House at Sylvan Beach

You can view the menu on The Lake House at Sylvan Beach website.

• Rated 4.3 out of 5 (220 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 301 Park Avenue, Sylvan Beach

• Top review: “Very clean and pleasant. Staff is outstanding! Food is a cut above.” — MarkW

7. The Saratoga Winery

You can view the menu on the Saratoga Winery website.

• Rated 4.6 out of 5 (179 reviews)

• Price: $31 to $50

• Address: 462 Route 29, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “We had a GREAT time and we plan on returning frequently.” — MatthewD

6. Max London’s

You can view the menu on the Max London’s website.

• Rated 4.6 out of 5 (661 reviews)

• Price: $31 to $50

• Address: 466 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “Arrived five minutes early for my reservation and was seated immediately at a great table on the window overlooking Broadway (Saratoga Springs). Food was excellent, reasonably priced and staff was very attentive. The place was busy, but not so much that we had any delays or issues. Would go back for sure!” — christinek

5. Boca Bistro

You can view the menu on the Boca Bistro website.

• Rated 4.6 out of 5 (1607 reviews)

• Price: $31 to $50

• Address: 384 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “Couldn’t have asked for more! The service was both friendly and knowledgeable. They had no issue navigating my food allergies and every single dish (we ordered six items) was impeccable. I can’t wait to go again!” — TriciaK

4. The District

You can view the menu on The District website.

• Rated 4.7 out of 5 (54 reviews)

• Price: $31 to $50

• Address: 43 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “The ambiance at The District is wonderful. The owner is really nice and personally greets his guests. The food is distinctive with familiar American choices accented with wonderful Mediterranean flavors. Unique dishes prepared nicely in a calm, welcoming environment. I’d definitely recommend!” — KirstenL

3. Origins Cafe

Origins Cafe is open seasonally from May to October. You can view the menu on the OpenTable website.

• Rated 4.6 out of 5 (217 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown

• Top review: “The wait for food was a little long, however, completely worth the wait! The presentation and quality of the food exceeded our expectations. The atmosphere was unique and inviting and we were lucky to have come on the last day of the season. We will definitely be back and are telling all our friends to check it out!” — LauraR

2. The Merc

You can view the menu on The Merc website.

• Rated 4.7 out of 5 (366 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 430 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “Excellent first time brunch experience! Great value for the price and food was great.” — jenniferc

1. Saint Lawrence Spirits On The River Chateau

The Chateau is currently closed for the winter and will reopen in the spring. You can find up to date information on the Saint Lawrence Spirits website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (995 reviews)

• Price: $31 to $50

• Address: 38289 Route 12E, Clayton

• Top review: “Amazing restaurant. Great food, beautiful facility, stunning location and professional service. One of the best restaurants I have ever been to.” — OpenTable Diner