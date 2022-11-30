ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great sushi in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best places to get sushi near Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Sake Cafe

You can view the menu on the Sake Cafe website.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 (140 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 273 New Scotland Avenue, Albany

Top review: “We order from here at least once a week for the last several years. The sushi is fresh and the hot dishes have a lot of flavor. Best crab rangoons too!” — Melissa F.

9. Nishiki Sushi

You can view the menu on the Nishiki Sushi website.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (65 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 501 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

Top review: “Nishiki is a great option for sushi and hibachi in the Rensselaer/East Greenbush area. They have a decent bar/drinks menu (love the Plum Kiss cocktail w/sake), great service and delicious food. The specialty rolls are particularly good here and offer some options beyond the usual suspects. We’re big fans of the Pink Lady Roll, Little Lobster Roll, Giuliana Roll, Autumn Roll and the Christmas Roll. We haven’t been disappointed yet!” — Sandy P.

8. Sake Japanese Steakhouse

You can view the menu on the Sake Japanese Steakhouse website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (169 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 611 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

Top review: “Really enjoyed the food and the service was very good and fast. Always love the sushi rolls. Always a great experience. Beautiful decor in the restaurant. Would recommend visiting again.” — Erica D.

7. Mr. Fuji Sushi

Mr. Fuji Sushi has two locations in Albany and Clifton Park. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (137 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1475 Western Avenue, Albany

Top review: “The sushi was very good at Mr. Fuji. We settled on the ‘Boat for Two’ because the individual roll price was a bit higher than most sushi restaurants. This meal came with a good amount of food. Came with two soups and two salads, which we upgraded to kani salad. The kani salad was very good. Sushi and sashimi was fresh and in a good variety. We would go back! Environment was clean, quiet, and well staffed.” — Payton G.

6. Shogun

You can view the menu on the Shogun website.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 (191 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 457 Madison Avenue, Albany

Top review: “I was losing hope that I would find good sushi in the Albany area after Kuma Ani stopped serving sushi. We tried SO many mediocre places. Then we found Shogun. We ordered take out. Two rolls, agedashi tofu appetizer and salmon sashimi. It was SO yummy. I consider myself a snobby sushi eater, a former New Yorker who had several good sushi places to choose from. This was really fresh sushi. Well balanced flavorful rolls. I’m looking forward to eating in the restaurant to get the full experience.” — Robin F.

5. Tengu Asian Bistro

You can view the menu on the Tengu Asian Bistro website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (132 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1343 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “After trying numerous different sushi spots in the Capital Region, Tengu Sushi has become my go to sushi spot. If you are looking for some really good sushi for a reasonable price at lunch time, Tengu Asian Bistro is definitely a place to check out. I go to Tengu Asian Bistro pretty frequently for their three roll lunch combo. This past time I ordered a shrimp tempura roll, spicy tuna roll, and a Philadelphia roll. The Philadelphia roll here is probably one of my favorite versions of the roll. I’ve ordered sushi from many places and this still holds up as either my number 1 or number 2. The spicy tuna roll again is excellent with great flavor and a good amount of crunch from the tempura flakes. The shrimp tempura is another roll I always struggle to not order since it is quite good. I’ve also ordered the spicy salmon and eel avocado rolls here before among others, and they are all really great. The three roll lunch combo comes with your choice of either a side salad or miso soup. I prefer the salad which has an awesome dressing that comes with it, but the miso soup is also very good. Overall, I would highly recommend trying Tengu Asian Bistro if you are a fan of sushi and are looking for something to eat for lunch!” — Nick S.

4. Sushi Tei

You can view the menu on the Sushi Tei website.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 (257 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1800 Western Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Definitely one of my top 3 sushi places in the capital region! They never disappoint. Highly recommend.” — Jackie W.

3. Unagi Sushi

You can view the menu on the Unagi Sushi website.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (124 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 118 4th Street, Troy

Top review: “The sushi was very good. They have complex flavors combined with interesting sauces. I got two of the specialty rolls. The out of control was a nice spice level for those who enjoy spicier sushi. The Godzilla was very filling. It had a ton of different fish and was a huge size. Recommend for those who are hungry and don’t often feel full with sushi. My only concern is the price. I paid 18.75 and 17.75 for the sushi which was quite expensive. Based on the previous menus posted on Yelp, it seems like the price is increasing even recently. I’m not sure if this is due to the pandemic or inflation but it’s pricey even for sushi. However, the quality is better than other places I’ve tried in the area.” — Zach R.

2. Akanomi

You can view the menu on the Akanomi website.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (183 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1800 Western Avenue, Albany

Top review: “My husband and I came here after a long day of hiking and it was a great choice. We shared: Akanomi Roll, Amazing Tuna Roll, Hawaii Roll, Snow White Roll, Carman Roll. It really hit the spot. My two favorite rolls were the Akanomi Roll and the Carman Roll. The rolls were very big which I appreciated. If you’re in the area looking for sushi, I’d recommend stopping by!” — Jacqueline T.

1. Wasabi

You can view the menu on the Wasabi website.