ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get ramen noodles in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best ramen restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.

7. Taichi Bubble Tea

You can view the menu on the Taichi Bubble Tea website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (5 reviews)

• Address: 800 Loudon Road in Latham

• Top review: “We came around lunch and this place was packed with a non stop line of people waiting to order. This is a place where you order and they will call your number when it’s ready for pick up. They offer all types of bubble tea, fruit teas, smoothies, poke bowls, poke burritos, ramen, and rice boxes. Interior is cute with plenty of seating, greenery on the walls and some stuffed animals when you walk in. In the middle area has extra utensils, straws, and where you return the trays. Service was relatively quick given how busy they were. The poke bowl portion was on the smaller side, and definitely was lacking with the rice portion – there was more toppings than rice. But the flavors were good. Bubble tea had a bit more milk than other places. I think this is a solid place if you are craving some bubble tea and want a quick bite to eat.” — Simone L.

6. Seoul Korean Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Seoul Korean Restaurant website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (180 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 952 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham

• Top review: “After spending four days in the New York/Vermont area (visiting from Southern California), we were craving Korean food. We ordered several soups (kimchi jjigae, dduk gook, jjampong, thin noodle soup), fried chicken, and steamed egg. The food was jam packed with flavor and portions extremely generous. Banchan was delicious as well. The food tasted like a home cooked meal and hit the spot. Definitely recommend this restaurant if you are looking for AUTHENTIC Korean food that tastes like home cooked. Also loved the option to purchase Korean snacks.” — Heidi C.

5. Ruby Asian Bistro

You can view the menu on the Ruby Asian Bistro website.

• Rated 3.5 out of 5 (183 reviews)

• Price: $

• Address: 875 Madison Avenue in Albany

• Top review: “A hidden gem! It doesn’t look like much from outside but the food was delicious and fresh. Service was great, too!” — Lisa H.

4. TapAsia Asian Tapas

You can view the menu on the TapAsia Asian Tapas website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (127 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 227 Lark Street in Albany

• Top review: “TapAsia has unique takes on classic Asian dishes but also does the classics well. Be careful of the spice level you choose because they do not hold back! This Tom Yum Ramen was savory and sweet while the red curry brought the heat. The pad thai was phenomenal as well! Great idea for a date spot or group meal!” — Jessica W.

3. Kazan BBQ, Ramen, & Bar

You can view the menu on the Kazan BBQ, Ramen, & Bar website.

You can view the menu on the TapAsia Asian Tapas website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (43 reviews)

• Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany

• Top review: ” I absolutely recommend this place. From the time I arrived I was greeted by a staff member. We went pretty early (for lunch) so there was no wait time. My waiter Ray was amazing. He was knowledgeable, friendly and just over all gave us an amazing experience. I recommend he gets a raise. The drinks were so good perfect balance of alcohol and flavor. I recommend the Hawaiian Sky if you like sweet drinks, it taste like a peach ring candy. We had sushi for starters: salmon wrapped mango (raw) and the dinosaur egg (cooked). That Dino egg was delicious. We chose the bbq option for the assortment of meats. It also came with veggies and fried rice! And we ordered a bowl of ramen. I think we went into a food coma and it was great!” — Sandra S.

2. TanPoPo Ramen And Sake Bar

You can view the menu on the TanPoPo Ramen website. The restaurant has another location in Schenectady.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (411 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 893 Broadway in Albany

• Top review: “First time having Ramen! Staff were very nice there. The spot is small but intimate and chill. Prices reasonable. I ordered Curry Ramen with seasoned boiled eggs even though I’ve never had curry before. Was very spicy and I loved it. Also the bowl was huge so you get your money’s worth! I rate this place: 10/10.” — Cyd D.

1. Kuma Ani

You can view the menu on the Kuma Ani website. The restaurant has two other locations in Albany and Troy.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (141 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 109 Wolf Road in Albany

• Top review: “Best ramen in the region, hands down. Love the build your own option. And that they have vegan options for every broth! Kuma Ani is the best.” — Katrina F.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best ramen restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.