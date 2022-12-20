ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great pizza in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best pizza shops around Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Ralph’s Tavern

You can view the menu on the Ralph’s Tavern website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (290 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1328 Central Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Five stars for awesome chicken wings and being open at 8:30 on a Sunday. I was surprised how busy it was for a Sunday evening. The people that work there are very nice and the service was great!” — Tracey K.

9. Paesan’s Pizza & Restaurant

Paesan’s Pizza has five locations in Albany, Latham, Guilderland, East Greenbush and Schenectady. You can view the menu on the Paesan’s Pizza website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (68 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 289 Ontario Street in Albany

Top review: “My boyfriend and I came to visit Albany for the week and we wanted to explore the local eateries and stumbled over this place. It was a great experience, friendly staff, great food in a timely manner.” — Aislynn P.

8. Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza has locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Clifton Park. You can view the menu on the Blaze Pizza website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (196 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1475 Western Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Stopped in for a custom made pizza today. I was impressed by how clean the restaurant was and that says well managed. The pizza was great and the toppings tasted very fresh which just made it a much better experience overall. This is not by any means your typical pizza joint. Try it and see for yourself.” — Rick O.

7. Marino’s Flying Pizza & Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Marino’s Flying Pizza website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (136 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1301 State Street in Schenectady

Top review: “No soliloquy or poetry needed. Great pizza, great prices. Keep in mind cash only. Good pizza well worth it.” — Sasha P.

6. Sweet Willy’s Pizzeria

You can view the menu on the Sweet Willy’s Pizzeria website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (20 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 85 Sand Creek Road in Albany

Top review: “We moved locally around six months ago and have been trying near pizza places (there are many), sweet Willy’s is my top pick! Their buffalo chicken pizza is amazing, and I love their bleu cheese. Interacting with staff is always pleasant too!” — Meghan H.

5. Dutch’s Place

You can view the menu on the Dutch’s Place website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Address: 462 Albany Shaker Road in Albany

Top review: “Stopped here randomly one evening heading back from Lake Geneva. When I say randomly, I literally searched on Google maps for a place that was open on our route, then called and placed a takeout order for a large pepperoni. This place has pub style pizza. Think thin crispy crust. The cheese, sauce and pepperoni were decent, but two things really stood out: the crust was brushed with some sort of delicious buttery flavor bomb, and a feat of culinary engineering, the crust also stayed crispy even after being in the refrigerator overnight. The quality of this pizza crust haunts my dreams. The staff person who took my order over the phone and handed us our pizza was friendly too.” — Sarah M.

4. Villa di Como Ristorante

You can view the menu on the Villa di Como Ristorante website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (35 reviews)

Address: 286 Lark Street in Albany

Top review: “Wonderful experience, excellent food. Quaint, cozy environment. Personal service by owner Ali Celik who takes great pride in his establishment and cuisine. Highly recommend for a unique dining experience. Thank you.” — Sorine B.

3. Zoya’s Pizzeria

You can view the menu on the Zoya’s Pizzeria website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (20 reviews)

Address: 605 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Top review: “I ordered through Yelp! I got sausage and mushroom pizza, mozzarella sticks and popcorn shrimp delivered. I just ate my last piece for lunch that I froze a couple weeks ago. Yum! I need to order again right now! The slices were big with fresh sausage and fresh mushrooms. The crust was crispy yet hearty. The fried food was actually crispy like it should be. The mozzarella sticks were a nice size too!” — Tracey K.

2. Sovrana

You can view the menu on the Sovrana website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (85 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 63 N Lake Avenue in Albany

Top review: “THE BEST diamond in the rough located in Albany! You MUST stop by even if only visiting the area for a short time. They should bottle their marina and pesto sauces for sale. The pizza and freshly baked goods on premises are to die for! EVERYTHING is fresh and fabulous!!! Friendly and family-oriented atmosphere, and it’s so affordable that I have no idea how they stay in business. I wish I could give more than five stars!” — Patty K.

1. DeFazio’s Pizzeria

DeFazio’s Pizzeria has locations in both Albany and Troy. You can view the menu on the DeFazio’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (392 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 266 4th Street in Troy and 75 Livingston Avenue in Albany

Top review: “I am from Troy and I have been to DeFazio’s for many years. I know Rocco and Matt (son) and other family members. They are hard working business people and run an amazing pizza shop. My choices: Pesto Pizza, Goat Cheese Pizza, Eggplant Florentine Pizza, Roasted Red Peppers Pizza – to name a few. Pizza from DeFazio’s is our treat and it has been for years. I believe the business started in the early 1950s. I knew Rocco’s parents who were from Italy and they knew how to cook. You will need to order take-out early say, 2 p.m. but this place is worth it. Try something exotic like the one I suggested above. Wood fired pizza at it’s best.” — Paul J.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best pizza places” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.