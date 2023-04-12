ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Best New York Burger Competition is underway with 29 restaurants nominated for best burger. Two of those restaurants are in the Capital Region.

Chatham Brewing’s “Trowbridge Burger” in Chatham, and Illusive Restaurant & Bar’s “The Bougee Burger” in Rensselaer are among the nominees. The Bougee Burger is a certified angus beef burger with love dust bacon, lobster salad, cheddar and bougee sauce.

Voting is currently underway until April 19 to narrow down the restaurants. On April 22, the Top 10 restaurants will be announced and then voting will open through April 29 to decide the Top 4. You can vote for your favorite on the New York Beef Council website.

On May 8, there will be a Top 4 cookoff and showdown at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. The top burger will then be picked during a blind taste test by the Council judges.

This is the seventh year in a row the New York Beef Council is holding the competition to find the best burger around New York State. In 2022, The Sassy Dietitian’s Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Burger took the top spot. In 2020, Swifty’s in Albany took third place with it’s “Hangover Burger.”