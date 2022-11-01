ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great Mexican food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Mexican restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp.

10. La Mexicana

La Mexicana serves both as a restaurant and a grocery store. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 (174 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1759 State Street, Schenectady

Top review: “I could eat the tacos here every day and be the happiest girl alive! They’re authentic and flavorful- everything I was looking for when I first went. I’ve since been back and tried their burrito and tostadas. The burrito was humongous and jam-packed with all the goodness you’d expect in a burrito. The tostada was perfectly crispy, and had a generous amount of toppings. That first satisfying crunch does not disappoint!! I love that they also sell some Hispanic groceries, which I hope to check out one of these days… since I will definitely be back for more tacos and tostadas!” — Alison Z.

9. La Capital Tacos

La Capital Tacos has three locations in the Capital Region: Troy, Latham, and Saratoga Springs. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 (56 reviews)

Address: 161 4th Street, Troy

Top review: “I’ve eaten here twice and both times we all had great tacos. There are a few spots to eat inside but the majority of the seating is outside. The outdoor seating area is nice, and even though it is right beside a busy road you hardly notice it. There is some parking in the lot but the people we watched seemed to have a tricky time backing out and getting out of the spot. We have parked on the road around the corner and haven’t had any issue finding a spot. To order: go inside and order at the counter. They give you a number to put on your table and then bring you the order when it is ready. I think we have now tried all of the tacos and everyone has their favorites. Mine might be the Calabacitas. This is our go-to for when we are craving good tacos. Definitely get ‘the works’ on your order – it adds a lot and makes a difference.” — Becky K.

8. El Rey Mexitalia

El Rey Mexitalia serves both Mexican and Italian food. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (14 reviews)

Address: 215 Western Avenue, Albany

Top review: “I’ve driven past many times and didn’t even know it existed. Suddenly, what’s this play on words? Mexican Italian? On a rainy afternoon, I popped in on a whim. Nice staff. Now I come from Chicago and Los Angeles, both towns with a strong taco and tamale game, so that’s what I ordered. I admit, I’ve had an itch for pizza for months so I finally caved. Pizza is exactly what it needs to be for the price. Tacos? Yeahuh! Definitely on. Tamales? I’d lost faith in ever finding a good tamale again, but I believe we have a winner! In short? This food and these prices are worth your attention.” — David K.

7. Toro Cantina

Toro Cantina is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 3.8 out of 5 (161 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 111 Wolf Road

Top review: “WOW. Food portions are huge, be sure you’re ready to eat. We stumbled upon Toro Catina as we were looking for something new and different and we couldn’t have been more excited. The place was full of fun, energy, and excitement for a Friday night. Not too long, no long waits, just a fun atmosphere with all the things you want at a Mexican restaurant. Our server was super attentive, keeping our water filled and ensuring we were enjoying the food. She was awesome and would be enough reason to come back, but the food was super solid. I’m not sure you can go wrong with salsa and chips, but these were super crunchy and tasty. Ones I would come back and get again, for sure. As for our meal, we got some items from the “special” menu; not sure how long they will be there, but they were definitely a highlight. If they aren’t there next time, that’s okay, I’d be excited to try something new as they were so good.” — Sean C.

6. El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant II

El Mariachi has two locations in Albany: a restaurant on Hamilton Street and a tapas bar on lark Street. You can view the menu for both on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (212 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 289 Hamilton Street

Top review: “From the outside, it’s a cute little place and when you walk in you realize it’s pretty big. The bar is right in front and then there’s a beautiful sitting area and outdoor patio. The servers and bartender are soo soo kind. We just went to order food for takeout but they got us water and made us really comfortable. The food was out very quickly and it was delicious I got the chicken chimichanga and it is to die for! It’s packed with cheese and chicken. The chicken was so tender and well-seasoned. The salsa verde was so tasty and the rice and beans were amazing sides. This meal was so delicious I cannot wait to go back! My friend got the chicken enchiladas and they LOVED IT! They were full of delicious sauce and there was a filled amount of meat. It was packed with chicken and flavor. We are about to be regulars here.” — Josie L.

5. Margarita City

Margarita City is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 3.3 out of 5 (110 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1118 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “The menu has a wide variety of tasty dishes. They also have a remarkable selection of margarita flavors. We ordered blueberry/lime. It was fabulous! I choose the 3-item lunch which was reasonably priced at $7.95. There was a large selection of items to choose from and the chimichanga and tacos were very good! It is definitely worth giving a try! Especially all the margarita flavors!” — Paula W.

4. La Fiesta

You can view the menu on the La Fiesta website.

Rated 3.4 out of 5 (162 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1610 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Great food. Went for lunch today for the first time and had the chimichanga, incredible. Would highly recommend. Service was on point as well.” — Jay A.

3. Viva Cinco De Mayo

You can view the menu on the Viva Cinco De Mayo website.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (110 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 809 Madison Avenue, Albany

Top review: “This place will blow your mind!! Authentic authentic authentic!!! Tacos, Shrimp Diablo (really spicy), and the Tamales are top-notch. Fresh real chips and the excellent salsa to go with.” — Loren P.

2. Oaxaquena Triqui

You can view the menu on the Oaxaquena Triqui website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (148 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 77 North Lake Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Delicious authentic food! A place where all the locals seem to go. The outside looks a little rundown but it has so much culture infused in the little store. The food takes a while but when it comes, it’s well worth the wait if you’re looking for authentic Mexican food.” — Ethan C.

1. El Patron Mexican Grill & Cantina

You can view the El Patron menu on the Yelp website.

Rated 3.8 out of 5 (174 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 198 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Love the atmosphere. Looks like an old church with the stained glass windows and chandeliers. The food and service were fantastic.” — Denise R.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best Mexican restaurants” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.