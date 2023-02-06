SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.

10. Panza’s Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Panza’s website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (69 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 129 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “This is the perfect atmosphere for birthdays, anniversaries, or just a nice dinner. As the prices may be a little bit pricey, you definitely get what you pay for. Not only will I always recommend this place to family and friends. I will continue to dine in here. Our server is absolutely amazing. I believe his name was Brian. He went out of his way to make sure we had a great time.” — Izzy R.

9. Forno Bistro

You can view the menu on the Forno Bistro website.

• Rated 3.5 out of 5 (225 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 541 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “Thoroughly enjoyed this restaurant. Positive experience from phone call to make reservation to dessert. We were greeted warmly by the hostess and seated timely. Waiter was a true professional, attentive, knew the menu did a great job. Would definitely return and I would not hesitate to recommend.” — Kathleen M.

8. Mama Mia’s Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Mama Mia’s website.

• Rated 3.5 out of 5 (166 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 185 Ballston Avenue, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “We just returned from Mama Mia’s and all agreed it was great. Having recently moved to the area we have driven by a few times and each time we say ‘we should try that place.’ From the outside it looks like a strip mall pizza place. Inside is very different! The place is far bigger/deeper than you initially think it is. There is a front room and side/back room. Big bar with many tables to accommodate big parties but it’s setup with individual tables with nice table cloths, Italian music playing, and cloth napkins. Before we were even seated, our water glasses were being filled and we were asked if we wanted bread. Oil is already in the table which was nice. When asked, Amy, our great waitress, suggested a few of her favorites. I went with eggplant rollatini with rigatoni and side salad, my husband with the fettuccine with shrimp and portabella mushrooms and a side salad and my mom with pasta fagioli. All three of us found our meals delicious! While we had no business ordering desserts we did try the cheesecake cone, chocolate layer cake and lemon pie. Again, delicious! Homemade bread, homemade pasta, personable waitress with great service and a warm environment made Mama Mia’s our new favorite restaurant.” — Lynn L.

7. Three Vines Bistro

You can view the menu on the Three Vines Bistro website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (151 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 32 Congress Street, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “What did I like? Everything! Wonderful fresh food, excellent service, relaxing atmosphere, reasonable prices, extensive menu. It’s in a great location, plenty of parking, walk into town. Family owned. The kitchen staff is friendly and hard workers. Go there!” — Patricia B.

6. Chianti Ristorante

You can view the menu on the Chianti Ristorante website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (296 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 18 Division Street, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “Wow, what a fabulous little gem!! My wife and I were looking for a Christmas day eatery and what a wonderful find Chianti is!! The ambiance, the food and the service is impeccable. Luis, our server was fantastic and the whole staff were a pleasure to meet and have take care of us!! We live in Parker and this will be our new go to for Italian food from now on.” — Michael B.

5. Osteria Danny

You can view the menu on the Osteria Danny website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (172 reviews)

• Price: $$$

• Address: 26 Henry Street, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “Great food and service with a friendly staff. Our server Terri was very professional and helpful with food recommendations. The six of us in my party all loved our appetizers and entrees. Scallops, swordfish and steak were all excellent. The veal chop was the best I have ever eaten.” — David D.

4. Trattoria Fortunata

You can view the menu on the Trattoria Fortunata website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (20 reviews)

• Address: 21 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “After trying them all, this is in my opinion the best Italian food in Saratoga and on par with the best Italian in the city. The spot is easy to walk past, but well worth stopping in. The sausage and broccoli rabe is a must try.” — Matt E.

3. Solevo Kitchen & Social

You can view the menu on the Solevo Kitchen website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (186 reviews)

• Price: $$$

• Address: 55 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “An amazing experience with melt in your mouth entrees! The oysters we’re amazing and the scallops were perfectly prepared! Well worth the trip!” — Thomas M.

2. Taverna Novo

You can view the menu on the Taverna Novo website.

• Rated 4.5 out of 5 (102 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 62 Beekman Street, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “Delicious drinks, delectable Italian food, and all around great service. Our server, Ally, was amazing and was incredibly attentive to us. Overall, great place to dine at during your time at Saratoga Springs!” — Frank L.

1. Pennell’s Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Pennell’s website.

• Rated 4 out of 5 (100 reviews)

• Price: $$

• Address: 284 Jefferson Street, Saratoga Springs

• Top review: “We’ve enjoyed coming here for years since I was a little child. Best Italian restaurant ever. The sauce is perfect.” — Donna C.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best Italian restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.