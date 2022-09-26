LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Lake George area, you have a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor.

8. Saluti

Saluti is open for dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Address: 25 Canada Street

Top review: “I’ll be brief. The wife and I have eaten here 4 times in the last 3 years, always excellent. The owner, a year later, in June remembered where we were from. The service is also excellent. Have never had a bad meal here. Veal parm, short rib ragu, chicken cacciatore, homemade pasta, it’s all good. Good wine list. I said I’d be brief, sorry. Love this place. Going back in Sept.” — anitasU6658PX

You can view the menu on the Saluti website.

7. Number One Pizza & Restaurant

Number One Pizza & Restaurant is open for dinner and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 509 Canada Street

Top review: “We were on a road trip and decided to stop for dinner in Lake George. Big mistake in the summer, as everything was insanely busy! I found this spot; it’s a few minutes outside of town. The people were nice, seems to be family-run, and the food was surprisingly very good!” — Jhn

You can view the menu on the Number One Pizza & Restaurant Facebook page.

6. Mama Riso’s Restaurant

Mama Riso’s is open for dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (296 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2119 Route 9

Top review: “The best place for authentic Italian food in Lake George and the area! We did try other places but none of them compared to Mama Riso’s! Kids loved it as well. Can’t wait to return!! Definitely one of our favorite restaurants!” — lynnpC2792SH

You can view the menu on the Mama Riso’s website.

5. Capri Pizzeria & Restaurant

Capri Pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (317 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

Price: $

Address: 221 Canada Street

Top review: “We asked the staff at the hotel who had the best pizza in town and Capri was the winner. Excellent recommendation, we ordered a large Godfather thin and crispy and that’s exactly what we got. Great dough, good sauce, excellent cheese – all-around great pizza. If you’re in Lake George craving pizza, stop in Capri, grab a table and order a pie – you won’t be disappointed!” — DonnyNap

You can view the menu on the Capri website.

4. Mezzaluna’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

Mezzaluna’s is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (299 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 157 Canada Street

Top review: “We were hungry for lunch after an early Mini-HaHa but wanted something better than the surrounding offerings. Had been here years before and were their first customers of the day so had the inside to ourselves. Incredible food and while the portions were generous we didn’t waste anything and didn’t want to bring anything with us to our next stop. Heros and pasta were very well prepared.” — jlas327

You can view the menu on the Mezzaluna’s website.

3. Mario’s Restaurant

Mario’s is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (661 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 429 Canada Street

Top review: “This restaurant was very pretty. The food was delicious and affordable. The service was great too. Loved the soup and pork chops.” — mistymoon0621

You can view the menu on the Mario’s website.

2. Guiseppe’s

Guiseppe’s Pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (433 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 337 Canada Street

Top review: “We were so impressed by how quick the delivery arrived to the hotel. The delivery person was super nice. Then we opened up the food and oh man! It was amazing! Hot Turkey on bread with fries… and hidden gem was they give you cranberry sauce. Try it!!! It’s amazing!” — jcox1982

You can view the menu on the Guiseppe’s website.

1. Pizza Jerks

Pizza Jerks is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Pizza Jerks has a second location in Glens Falls.

Rated 4 out of 5 (466 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 59 Iroquois Street

Top review: “A solid choice for pizza in Lake George. They deliver right to your resort. Delivery on time and correct. Salads were very fresh as well . Highly recommend!” — KCfromKCNY

You can view the menu on the Pizza Jerks website.