ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Grappa ’72

Grappa ’72 is open every day for dinner. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (269 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 818 Central Avenue

Top review: “One of the best restaurants in the 518! If you are looking for an upscale atmosphere with great food, great service, and live jazz while dining, you must go and experience this amazing restaurant. The servers are top-notch! They have an extensive wine list. They have great food. I most recently had their special, fresh made fettuccine with shrimp. Wow!!! So good. Fresh warm bread and tapenade. Fresh salad. I was too full for dessert but if you get a chance, get the tiramisu! It’s to die for!!!” — Tracey K.

9. Belt Line 3

Belt Line 3 is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 (22 reviews)

Address: 340 Hamilton Street

Top review: “Please never leave. I wish this business only upward success. Everything was on point. Staff was friendly, food came out correctly and timely. I can’t wait to come back.” — Joy L.

8. Caffe Italia

Caffe Italia is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (109 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 662 Central Avenue

Top review: “Best Italian food outside NYC, and the service is great. The place is small, so make a reservation to ensure you’ll get a table. Parking is street-only, but we didn’t have any problems getting a spot on a Saturday evening.” — Kimberly R.

7. IL Faro Restaurant & Bar

IL Faro Restaurant & Bar is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (116 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 698 North Pearl Street

Top review: “Absolutely fantastic! Great food and great drinks. The bread to start was delicious. Wait staff was friendly. We had the poutine and mozzarella fritta for our appetizers. Both were awesome. Best mozzarella sticks we’ve ever had and poutine was perfectly portioned. For dinner we had the chicken parm stack and the steak, both were really good. Can’t wait to go back!” — Haley D.

6. DeFazio’s Pizzeria

DeFazio’s is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurant has another location in Troy. You can view the menu on the DeFazio’s website.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Address: 75 Livingston Avenue

Top review: “Since DeFazio’s opened up the Albany location, it’s been my go-to place for pizza. It’s so good it’s ruined practically all the rest of the pizza joints around for me. Pizza menu is small, just a half dozen or so options of personal-sized pizza. Kitchen turns out meals for the distillery guests next door too so maybe you can order more than just pizza, but the pizzas are made in a wood fire oven, the dough is delicious and the pizza is just Albany’s best by far. Everyone prefers a different pizza so ymmv but if you really like good pizza, you owe it to yourself to check this place out. Occasionally they have a fresh fig, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic flavor that is divine but usually enjoy the pepperoni red and the various white pizzas.” — Luis O.

5. Villa di Como Ristorante

Villa di Como Ristorante is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (32 reviews)

Address: 286 Lark Street

Top review: “Best Italian food in the area, hands down! And since I can’t get to Italy anytime soon, this is as close as it’s going to get. I will definitely be back! P.S. — the limoncello spritzer is AMAZING.” — Liz M.

4. Rosanna’s

Rosanna’s is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (49 reviews)

Address: 23 Dove Street

Top review: “Must Try!!!! If you’re looking for a delicious Italian restaurant (we prefer to avoid chains) look no more!!! After a couple other options fell through we called to see if they were open and lucky for us they were. We were sat almost immediately and greeted soon after by Drew!! He was attentive, funny and efficient!! He had a great personality and a positive attitude with great customer service! Tortellini Carbonara was one of the best I’ve ever had! Everyone else loved their meals too!! We will definitely be back!!” — Stacy D.

3. Fiorello Importing & Luigi’s Deli

Fiorello Importing & Luigi’s Deli is open for lunch and dinner every day. You can view the menu on the deli’s website.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 (39 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1182 Western Avenue

Top review: “Once again I ordered dinner, Veal Sorrento, from Luigi’s Deli and it was spectacular. Hands down the BEST tomato sauce around, and the veal and eggplant with mozzarella cheese on top was out of this world. I’ve worked in some top-end restaurants in the Albany/Troy area and Luigi’s Deli’s food is equal to or better than those restaurants. Give it a try, I promise you won’t be disappointed!!!!” — Bobby T.

2. Stella Del Mare

Stella Del Mare is an Italian deli and grocery store. The deli is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (20 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 123 Madison Avenue

Top review: “Was in downtown Albany (jury duty at courtroom on Morton Ave) and needed lunch. There are only a few places within a quick walk from Morton Ave. A few of us headed down Pearl St with hopes of finding nourishment sooner than later. Close to Pearl on Madison is this little gem. As you enter there’s a menu board with a list of deli options. Also available were four or five hot dishes they will pack up for customers with a buttered roll and a utensil. Perfect! Close enough to get lunch, get back to court and still eat it. I chose a pasta dish rich with sauteed portobello mushrooms, black olives, and sun-dried tomatoes with oil and garlic. Also added was a dash of grated cheese. Also available was my pasta dish, sausage, and peppers, chicken parm, spaghetti with garlic oil, and I believe another hot dish which escapes me. The store has shelves of many Italian items for purchase. It was quick and easy. It will however set you back $10 for lunch. (I’m old so I thought it a bit stiff.) That being said, it got the job done. Parking is on a busy street. Shopkeep was pleasant and fast.

1. Pastina

Pastina is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.