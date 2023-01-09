ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best fine dining restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill

You can view the menu on the Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (62 reviews)

Address: 10 Starbuck Drive, Green Island

Top review: “Owned by the same management as 677 Prime in Albany and Toro Cantina in Colonie, this Mediterranean focused seafood restaurant is located in the Starbuck Island. Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill is part of an island consisting of commercial building with multiples businesses set among more than 250 new apartments on the southern half of Center Island, in the Hudson River between Green Island and Troy. Bisected by the Green Island Bridge, the project was financed by my employer, M&T Bank. The menu consists of raw bar, Mediterranean-inspired seafood, pasta, sandwiches and a wide variety of wine. We ordered tenders for my son, a chicken sandwich, lobster linguini and crab cakes. The sandwich looked bulky with a crunchy crust but just melted in your mouth. It is one of the most tender chicken meats that I have ever eaten. The crab cakes were good but I have had one better. The linguini was good as well. The restaurant has great ambience, a nice view of the river and good service.” — Nischinth S.

9. Cafe Capriccio

You can view the menu on the Cafe Capriccio website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (180 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 49 Grand Street, Albany

Top review: “As we road-tripped from Detroit, MI to Albany, NY, we decided we would treat ourselves to a great dinner once arriving to Albany. One thing I didn’t know about Albany is how rare it is to find authentic Italian places opened on a Monday night. Praise God for Cafe Capriccio. We drove straight here and this was our first destination in NY. The staff was incredible kind, understanding, and accommodating. The Tomato Basil Pasta was lovely and the Truffle Pizza was everything I hoped for. We finished with the fantastic and perfectly balanced tiramisu. Even the wine was great. Prices are great too. Cannot wait to visit again whenever I am back in town.” — Ana S.

8. The Cuckoo’s Nest

You can view the menu on the Cuckoo’s Nest website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (425 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 234 Western Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Excellent Southern food and service! Stopped here while on a road trip and ate entirely too much. Ambience is cozy and quaint. We ate Chicken and Waffles, Kaytrin’s Biscuits with Honey Butter Plate, and a Gordita. Be careful where you park, though. We got a $50 parking ticket as we didn’t see the signs for a no parking zone.” — Lucy G.

7. Caffe Italia

You can view the menu on the Caffe Italia website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (112 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 662 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Our favorite Italian restaurant in and around Albany. We always feel welcomed and the food is always so good. Make a reservation and get there a few minutes early to find parking. We love it here!” — Keeley G.

6. Grappa ’72

You can view the menu on the Grappa ’72 website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (275 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 818 Central Avenue

Top review: “One of the best restaurants in the 518! If you are looking for an upscale atmosphere with great food, great service, and live jazz while dining, you must go and experience this amazing restaurant. The servers are top-notch! They have an extensive wine list. They have great food. I most recently had their special, fresh made fettuccine with shrimp. Wow!!! So good. Fresh warm bread and tapenade. Fresh salad. I was too full for dessert but if you get a chance, get the tiramisu! It’s to die for!!!” — Tracey K.

5. Lost & Found

You can view the menu on the Lost & Found website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (75 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 942 Broadway, Albany

Top review: “Easily the best patio in Albany! Great beer selection; great people/great staff/customers/vibe and five restaurant food. It’s almost like a mashup between my favorite fine dining and my favorite bar all in one! Just really amazing on all fronts. As with most all of my reviews, I wait until I eat at the place multiple times and I can’t tell you all the apps and meals I’ve loved from L&F over time. Marsala fries. Omg. Pics are a take out meal that was just simply delicious and amazing/really well done. But again, everything I’ve had there is top notch! See you there!” — Kent P.

4. Yono’s Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Yono’s Restaurant website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (166 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 25 Chapel Street, Albany

Top review: “Remains the best Albany has to offer. Wonderful ambience, interesting dishes found only here, and great service as exemplified by the gracious Ed. Perfect for special occasions or if you win the lottery. Worth every penny!” — Steven K.

3. Black and Blue Steak and Crab

Black and Blue Steak and Crab has three other locations in Buffalo, Rochester, and Burlington. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (333 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 1470 Western Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Our dining experience started as we were politely and graciously greeted for our 6 pm reservation. Our server Katina was professional and personable. The service was impeccable. I started with the calamari, which had a wonderful little kick to it. Next came my ribeye which was grilled just to my liking. I finished with the vanilla bean cheesecake which was the creamiest I’ve had in quite a long time. Everything about this meal and this establishment was polished and professional. Well worth the investment of time and money, especially for those special occasions.” — Charlie R.

2. The Bishop

You can view the menu on The Bishop website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (87 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 90 N Pearl Street, Albany

Top review: “What a great spot in downtown Albany. Extensive bourbon list and some nice craft cocktails. Bartender Alyssa (I think was name) was fantastic. Was attentive, and hustled all night. Food was too notch. I got the smash burger which was messy but delicious. Fries were solid, nothing to write home about. Got the apple crumb cheesecake and was seriously best I ever had. Would go back just for that. Management was also nice, they changed the TV for me just by asking to watch a game. Highly recommend.” — Tony C.

1. 677 Prime

You can view the menu on the 677 Prime website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (276 reviews)

Price: $$$$

Address: 677 Broadway, Albany

Top review: “Really enjoyed the food. Seafood tower was delicious especially the spicy dish of I believe shredded crab. I’m not a clams guy but the group also loved those. We all got different cuts of the steaks and they were all quite good. I’m not really into wine but according to my buddy they have a good selection here. The baked potato is the size of two fists next to each other. Bomb. So good. The jalapeño creamed corn was also the best way I’ve ever had creamed corn. So good.” — Emery M.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best fine dining restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.