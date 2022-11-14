ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a cafe in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best coffee shops near Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Bon Appetit Cafe

You can view the menu on the Bon Appetit Cafe website.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (48 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 80 Wolf Road, Colonie

Top review: “I order lunch here often, at least once a week, they also are very busy in the morning for breakfast. I enjoy the daily specials and soup of the day. Very big portions and always delish!” — Erin A.

9. Storied Coffee

You can view the menu on the Storied Coffee website.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (41 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 143 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia

Top review: “Such an amazing place! Christina is so nice and welcoming and really knows the menu. Their donuts and drinks are so fresh and have really good flavor. Highly recommend.” — Ruqayyah K.

8. Cider Belly Doughnuts

Cider Belly Doughnuts has two locations in Albany. You can view some of the donuts on the Cider Belly Doughnuts Facebook page.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (357 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 25 North Pearl Street and 53 Fuller Road in Albany

Top review: “Hands down the best donuts I’ve ever had! I went there with my daughter to get their vegan donuts near closing time. They were very nice and even gave us a great deal on two bags of donuts because they were closing. They were so creamy, rich, and moist! We tried a variety and they were all delicious! I can’t wait to go back. I’ve been craving them ever since!” — M L.

7. Uncommon Grounds

Uncommon Grounds currently has three locations in Albany, Saratoga Springs, and Clifton Park, and is set to open another location in Albany. You can view the menu on the Uncommon Grounds website.

Rated 3.6 out of 5 (213 reviews)

Address: 1235 Western Avenue, Albany

Top review: “I love local coffee shops like this one. There’s a certain vibe and feeling you get here that you don’t get at those larger coffee chain places. The people are so friendly, the menu is full, shelves stocked with bagels, and a variety of coffee beverages. The Lox of Love bagel sandwich was good. It’s smoked salmon with onion and cream cheese on a bagel. While it was good, it’s not something I’d personally get again. There’s plenty of seating so you can get a bagel, cup of coffee or tea and relax for a while.” — Tiffany F.

6. Graham’s Coffee Parlor

You can view the menu on the Graham’s Coffee Parlor website.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (48 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 3406 State Street, Schenectady

Top review: “Stopped in for a Sunday afternoon pick-me-up with my family. Great selection of snacks (ex: Nutella scone, cheesy pepper scone, banana bread) and a wide variety of espresso drinks with homemade syrups. The shop is super cute and the staff was very friendly!” — Elizabeth L.

5. Wired Coffee and Bagel

You can view the menu on the Wired Coffee and Bagel website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (92 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 652 Albany Shaker Road, Albany

Top review: “Extremely affordable place to go if you’re in need of some high-quality coffee or breakfast. Place closes earlier than most stores so make sure to get there before afternoon. It’s hard to notice this place because of the area it’s in and the signs around it don’t make you realize that there’s a coffee shop here. But once you find out, this shop will find its way to make you come here again because of the top-tier espresso and breakfast. The price is also very very affordable. I mean, I had two eggs in a bagel for only $3. A fresh bagel with fresh egg in a normal store would cost me anywhere around $5 to $6 but here it’s way cheaper. I also had a latte which had perfect amount of foam-to-espresso ratio. Everything tasted fresh and it made me want to drive my way out to come here again in the future. Excellent place!!!” — Afnan A.

4. Professor Java’s Coffee Sanctuary

You can view the menu on the Professor Java’s Coffee Sanctuary website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (256 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 145 Wolf Road, Albany

Top review: “If you’re looking for a place to chill and do work, this is it. Spacious coffee shop with tons of seating in the main room, plus additional seating in two quiet back rooms. Fast internet with 200+mbps download speed. Great coffee and food.” — Matthew E.

3. Jacob Alejandro

You can view the menu on the Jacob Alejandro website.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (39 reviews)

Address: 274 River Street, Troy

Top review: “I love Jacob Alejandro coffee shop! We dropped in from out of town and I was positively overjoyed by baristas helping us and chatting with us, tasty treats and drinks we got, and the ambiance of the place! I got matcha latte with oat milk and my brother got coffee late, we also got a savory scone — sage-dried tomato, from mouthwatering options, and I went back for a ginger turmeric tea later. The matcha latte was the best one I’ve ever had! Velvety smooth, perfect temperature, and spot-on balance of Matcha-ness. Barista was attentive enough to offer adding honey for sweetness – I chose without it and absolutely loved the creation. The barista preparing our drinks put a lot of heart (literally – the foam design was beautiful, and figuratively – I felt cared for!). While we were waiting for our treats to be prepared, the other Barista was a joy to chat with, about their menu choices, origins (Jacob and Alejandro’s creations!! One is the master behind the pastries – sweet and savory, and the other one sounds like the soul and creativity behind the enticing menu of flavors!) and travel. In addition to the caring and welcoming crew here, the ambiance is warm and comfy! There is indoor and outdoor seating. And cool Jacob Alejandro merchandise. I must also mention the brand – Jacob and Alejandro clearly put in volumes of love, thought and care into their brand!! From coffee cups beautiful design, to elegant pieces of branded parchment papers under pastries, to beautiful business cards, and much more around the shop — all these creative touches added up to the tasty and relaxing experience we have! If you are in Troy, passing by, visiting RPI, or just want to make a dedicated trip – I recommend the gem that’s Jacob Alejandro specialty coffee shop.” — Zhanna L.

2. Iron Coffee Company

Iron Coffee Company has two locations in Hoosick Falls and Albany. You can view the menu on the Iron Coffee website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (9 reviews)

Address: 811 Madison Avenue, Albany

Top review: “This small coffee shop is super trendy. One stool but no tables at which to sit which is ok. The barista was chatty and made my chai perfectly. They have neat agave straws — totally biodegradable but won’t melt in your drink, which is a nice touch. Small menu and no food offered but they do have branded merch so support small business!” — Jessica P.

1. Stacks Espresso Bar

Stacks Espresso Bar currently has two locations in Albany and is planning to open a third location in Troy. You can view the menu on the Stacks Espresso Bar website.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (160 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 260 Lark Street, Albany

Top review: “Very cute lil coffee bar on the popular Lark Street in Albany. I was worried about parking over the weekend. To my surprise, there was plenty of free street parking by Washington Park one to two blocks from the cafe. A lot of locals come by the espresso bar to grab coffee, a bite, catch up with old friends, or even do work there. It’s a very small cafe, there were a few tables and chairs available. Some booth seats as well. There are outdoor seats and tables available if you want to catch some sunshine and bring your pooch out. Pet-friendly cafe, I saw two to three dogs went into the cafe which was very nice. What I ordered: Ice Strawberry matcha for $5.45. It was very smooth earthy matcha. A bit of strawberry flavoring, not very overwhelming at all. It was the perfect summer drink to start your morning energized.” — Kay D.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best coffee shop” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.