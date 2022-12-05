ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great Chinese food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Pearl of the Orient

You can view the menu on the Pearl of the Orient website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (29 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 471 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville

Top review: “Might be the best Chinese American food in the area. Sesame beef or orange chicken with white meat are my favorite!” — Hoy Y.

9. Amazing Wok

You can view the menu on the Amazing Wok website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (35 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 267 Lark Street, Albany

Top review: “Got delivery at Holiday Inn. Menu was extensive! Food came HOT and within the time they stated! Highly recommend! Portions are enough to share!” — Cathy A.

8. Ala Shanghai

You can view the menu on the Ala Shanghai website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (551 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 468 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

Top review: “Simply the best! This restaurant has the most outstanding Chinese food on the planet. They, for the most part, feature Shanghai-style dishes but also offer more traditional ones as well. Because they are so good I do not advise trying to just walk in. You would do best to make a reservation. Every dish we have tried has been simply scrumptious. Favorites are crispy fish and chicken with cashews. The Peking duck is sliced and served right at your table – as is the moo shu. The wait staff are true artists as preparing and serving these customer favorites. The portions of all dishes are extremely generous and beautifully presented. The ingredients are always fresh. Because the restaurant is so busy be prepared for a bit of a wait after you place your order – but it is worth the wait for sure! Their lunch specials are nicely priced and plentiful as well. In short, you cannot go wrong by visiting this restaurant. Do yourself a favor and give them a try – just don’t forget to make that reservation!” — Martin P.

7. Rain Modern Chinese

You can view the menu on the Rain Modern Chinese website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (310 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 259 Lark Street, Albany

Top review: “The food here is delicious. Great choices on the menu. But, I just want to point out the Crispy Orange Beef. I like to order this dish when it is available at a Chinese restaurant. This is one of the best I ever had. It WAS crispy! The beef is very good quality. The sauce had a perfect amount of heat and sweet. The fried orange peel is the icing on the cake. Also, the wait staff are really professional and very welcoming. The decor and comfort of the restaurant is very nice. Whoever is running this restaurant gets a gold star for a great night out. I plan to make Rain a regular stop for our restaurant stops.” — Janet S.

6. Ocean Palace

You can view the menu on the Ocean Palace Facebook page.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (90 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 68 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Ocean Palace is my favorite go-to Chinese takeout in Albany. The prices are within reason and the quality is excellent. The Central Avenue location leaves a bit to be desired but it never dissuades me from stopping by for my favorite Asian dishes. Ocean Palace deserves its 5-star rating.” — Christopher E.

5. Fairy Sichuan

You can view the menu on the Fairy Sichuan website.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (61 reviews)

Address: 299 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “OMG, what a find! A friend recommended it and it is amazing. We haven’t had such good Chinese food since we were in China. Now, it is Sichuan and so it’s mostly spicy, but with a little care, you can order food that is not spicy at all, but incredibly flavorful, or is spicy, but not so spicy that your head explodes. The first night we ordered the very popular cucumber and wood mushroom salad, which is amazing. Although it has spicy in the title, it’s not spicy at all. Very cooling to have with a spicy dish. We had the vegetarian chili hot pot, which my husband ate with gusto, but it was little too hot for me, so I just ate a little. The meal was so good, we came back the next night. We had the sauteed water spinach, crispy bean curd, and the Dandan noodles, which comes with meat, which they left out for us. The noodles were excellent and not too spicy, the crispy bean curd was exceptional (fairly spicy), and the spinach very good. We washed it down with Heineken’s. The prices are extremely reasonable. If this place were in NYC, the lines would be out the door. It is a genuine China-style restaurant, without the goopy sauces and combination of vegetables you find in American Chinese restaurants. I didn’t think the food was overly salty, but then we didn’t have any meat. The owner was very welcoming and nice. This would be a regular restaurant for us if we lived here instead of in Oakland, CA. Is there as good a place in Oakland? Maybe, but we haven’t found it yet. Very basic, but clean and pleasant decor.” — Bonnie S.

4. Hong Kong Bakery & Bistro

You can view the menu on the Hong Kong Bakery & Bistro website.

Rated 3.8 out of 5 (354 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 8 Wolf Road, Albany

Top review: “I came here on a Saturday morning for dim sum, taking advantage of the fact that they are open before all the other restaurants in the area that also offer dim sum (most open at 11, some at 12). And of course, you have to walk past those pastries on your way to the table. All my previous dim sum experiences have been at restaurants in larger cities where they come by with carts, so ordering from a menu was actually new to me. The advantage is that what you order is made fresh; the disadvantage is that you have to wait for it (assuming that what you want comes by frequently on the carts, of course). Everything did come out quickly and was warm/hot and delicious. We also ordered two items that you wouldn’t necessarily find on carts – duck dumplings, and deep-fried shrimp wrapped in bacon. The duck wasn’t bad, but I was expecting a stronger flavor. We also got to see many items from the regular order delivered to nearby tables where the patrons were having things other than dim sum. Those were clearly well made and well presented, things we might want to order when coming back here for things other than dim sum. Service was great. Our waiter, Al, was full of humor and entertainment while taking care of us very well.” — Bill Z.

3. Hu’s House

You can view the menu on the Hu’s House website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (161 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1619 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Drove through Albany on our way to Montreal for a weekend getaway. Asked a local friend where they’d recommend for authentic Chinese, and they responded Hu’s House. I noticed it was a small restaurant so I called in advance to reserve a table. I figured they’d be busy on a Friday night and they were. The soup dumplings were great. Definitely homemade. A few standouts: scallion pancake (flaky and oily- just how it should be), lava custard bun (save room for dessert!), decent beer and wine selection, pork and leek dumplings, and the string beans. Honestly everything that we ordered (and we ordered a lot) was good. If you’re in the area, make a stop here.” — Claire H.

2. Taiwan Noodle

You can view the menu on the Taiwan Noodle website.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 (414 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 218 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “On our way to our destination we stopped at Taiwan Noodle for dinner. We started with the scallion pancakes, shrimp shumai, and fried tofu and mushroom. The scallion pancakes were crisp and not oily; our daughter loved eating it. The shrimp shumai came in hot and steamed; the largest shumai we have seen, a dim sum treat. The chef’s favorite fried tofu and mushrooms were perfect in the sauce; shittake and cloud ear mushrooms were meaty delight. My husband had the stewed beef noodle soup with rice noodles. The broth was good with the tender beef and Chinese broccoli. I had the wonton soup when chicken broth and wheat noodles. The wontons were filling and hearty; went well with the thick noodles. Small place with a couple 2-tops and a few 4-tops. Reasonable price and fresh ingredients.” — Mieko O.

1. Northeast Chinese ll

You can view the menu on the Northeast Chinese ll website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (99 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 900 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Just found out about this restaurant a while ago and everything on their menu is delicious. My favorite would be the Japanese braised tofu and the sweet and sour pork. In groups, we like to order a soup and share. The service is excellent and the vibe is great. It is relaxing to eat here because the food is good and the atmosphere is peaceful. One of my new favorite spots.” — Ming N.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best Chinese restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.