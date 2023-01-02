ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get a great burger in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best burger joints around Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Illusive Restaurant & Bar

You can view the menu on the Illusive website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (81 reviews)

Address: 3 Ferry Street, Rensselaer

Top review: “Traveling through while heading east and stopped in for dinner. Empire Smash Burger is really, really good. We also tried the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Super fresh, the sauce tasted homemade and the breading was light, which is a nice departure from what you usually find. Salad came with a from scratch balsamic dressing that was excellent and would order a larger salad as an option next time through. Place has a local feel and was busy with area folks. That is always a good sign of a favorite spot and had the impression they consistently hit the marks of super flavorful food that is well prepared. Staff was friendly and very efficient since they seemed to be short staffed but it really was not a problem as the servers were friendly and experienced. Will definitely be back next time through Albany.” — Matt J.

9. Junior’s

Junior’s has three locations in Albany, Guilderland and North Greenbush. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (206 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1094 Madison Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Solid place. We went here by accident but we really enjoyed it! Great little pub menu and some interesting offerings. We started with the pretzels and French onion soup. Both were well received and the soup was one of the best I’ve had in a long time. Then we split a burger and a mac and cheese. Again both were great. Burger tasted like it was hand made not prefabricated patty. Mac and cheese was delicious too. Simple thing about all their food was how hit it arrived! We didn’t have any drinks but the menu looked on par and trendy. Only four stars because our server was a bit overwhelmed or maybe he just had a hiccup? He was friendly and he still earned a good tip. I’d recommend this place and I’d go again!” — Steve G.

8. The City Beer Hall

You can view the menu on The City Beer Hall website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (122 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 461 Broadway, Troy

Top review: “Atmosphere is a little loud but what to expect from a “bar”. Communal seating was only used when left with no choice and we didn’t have reservations. Food was great. Lamb (burger) Sliders were cooked to perfection. The brisket was superb. I really hope management sees this review as our server Daniel was absolutely fantastic. Although the place was busy (Rodeo night at the MVP), he checked on us no less than seven times and truly wanted to make sure our experience was perfect.” — Adam H.

7. Nighthawks

You can view the menu on the Nighthawks website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (122 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 461 Broadway, Troy

Top review: “Great service, amazing burger, good beer! From out of town, glad we stopped here. Thank you Kelly!” — Moses B.

6. Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern

Tipsy Moose has locations in Albany, Latham and Troy. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (391 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 185 Old Loudon Road, Latham

Top review: “Burgers, beer and buddies! What more do you need? Always a good choice for a good meal and friendly service. Sometimes the place gets busy, but what do you expect when you get this value?” — Bruce M.

5. Dave’s Gourmet Burgers and More

You can view the menu on the Dave’s Gourmet Burgers and More website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (141 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 16 Edison Avenue, Schenectady

Top review: “The food was awesome! I’m from out of town and knew nothing about this spot. But I will be back! Had the Rodeo Burger and spicy fries and everything was perfection. It wouldn’t let me put Hindi script on this review so… Khanna acchaa tha! (I don’t know Urdu but assume it’s the same or similar)… Now you need to expand the menu to include vada pav and pav bhaji…it would go perfectly with the menu here and I’d be in every day!” — Carla I.

4. Herbie’s Burgers

Herbie’s Burgers has three locations in Albany, Latham and Guilderland. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (39 reviews)

Address: 196 Lark Street, Albany

Top review: “A very simple store with only few things on the menu and their specialty is burgers which they are very very good at making. Matter of fact, the burger was so good that I ate there for lunch and dinner! I personally like burgers but I don’t ever go out of my way to eat at a burger restaurant. This place made me change my mind on how much I used to like burgers! The staff were very friendly and helpful. I was surprised at how affordable the food was and how great the quality was! I had the double cheese burger with fully loaded fries and everything was just perfect!! The burger had a really good taste and the fries were very crispy! Definitely recommend this place to anyone who hasn’t tried out yet!!” — Afnan A.

3. Druthers Brewing Company

Druthers has four locations in Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (489 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1053 Broadway, Albany

Top review: “Found this place from my fellow Yelpers! You all did not disappoint- what a gem! Caitlyn our bartender/server was adorable and attentive (though her mom was having lunch at the other side of bar and told her she needed to pay more attention to us lol – we were fine!). First thought – prices a bit much- but the portions are huge! We ordered the Carba Asada fries app – so yummy! Fries were hot and not soggy underneath- the steak melted in your mouth. My son ordered the loaded Mac and cheese and ate like two bites- so much food! He said it was “slamming.” Lastly, I ordered the pizza with pepperoni choirzo and spicy honey crust was perfect and the flavor combo on point. My son also ordered the skrewball milkshake and said- I’ll be back! We had enough leftovers for at least two more meals. Place is a hidden gem!” — Robin H.

2. Wizard Burger

Wizard Burger serves vegan burgers and chicken. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (33 reviews)

Address: 74 N Pearl Street, Albany

Top review: “Is Wizard Burger even real?? This stuff is SO good. Vegan food that dispels the notion that vegan food is bland and always healthy. The Orc Popper burger is possibly the best burger I’ve ever had — I mean, why save Melba for just mozz sticks when it tastes just as good on a burger with onions rings, jalapeños, and “cream cheese?” The tots are wonderfully crispy or wonderfully spicy with the vegan chili and cheese. The chick’n has great texture. Everything I’ve tried here has been impressive in both taste and texture. I’m so thankful that Albany and surrounding areas have so many truly great meat-free options. Wizard Burger is the best addition to downtown. Can’t wait to go here before/after every show at Empire Live!” — Amanda R.

1. Build a Burger Pub

You can view the menu on the Build a Burger Pub website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (46 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2012 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Stellar burgers, nostalgic environment, great staff, cold beer. This place hits every mark. It was recommended to me a few years back on the 518 Foodies group.The interior is what I imagined the 80s were like (90s baby here ) but in the best way possible. The service is always a familiar face and friendly. The menu is to the point, no frills. Burgers, wings, sandwiches, quesadillas. It’s all done right. Enjoyed this blackened spice burger with an ice cold Fiddlehead Brewing Company. I highly recommend visiting this little dive bar! I’ve been coming here for about three years now and it’s always been fulfilling.” — Jackie S.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best burger joint” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.