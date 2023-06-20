ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a great brunch spot in Albany County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants to get brunch in the Albany area, according to Yelp.

10. Oh Corn Arepas and More

You can view the menu on the Oh Corn Arepas and More website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (15 reviews)

Address: 429 River Street in Troy

Top review: “The arepa selection here is off the charts, not to mention stellar staples like arroz con pollo, empanadas, and tostones. All that amazing-ness was beautifully finished off with arguably the best tres leches cake I’ve ever had in my life – so good that it alone would be enough of a reason for me to go back.” — Danielle A.

9. Mr. Bumbles Cafe

You can view the menu on the Mr. Bumbles Cafe website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (43 reviews)

Address: 263 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Super tasty pleasant vibe, excellent service and an absolutely must the next time I’m in the area.” — Randy L.

8. Malcom’s

You can view the menu on the Malcolm’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (188 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 617 Union Street in Schenectady

Top review: “First off the food was amazing, I got the steak and eggs. I ordered the steak medium rare and after talking with the chef, it was fresh off the smoker after a 30 hour low temperature cooked to perfection. The coffee was amazing too, really got me ready to tackle the day! This place was amazing would definitely come back if ever in the area.” — Justin P.

7. The City Beer Hall

You can view the menu on The City Beer Hall website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (593 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 42 Howard Street in Albany

Top review: “Loved the food and the ambience! There was a DJ during brunch and it felt like a partttaayyy!! Prices were fair and service was excellent. Thank you for such a wonderful experience!” — Catherine L.

6. The Nest

You can view the menu on The Nest website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (143 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 512 State Street in Schenectady

Top review: “We were in the area Father’s Day n found Nest on Yelp with great reviews. Never gone wrong w Yelp reviews so thought we’d have Father’s Day brunch. Great choice. In the heart of downtown Schenectady. Was a nice morning so we sat out. Friendly staff. We ordered the crab cake bennies, lemon poppyseed waffles and chicken and waffles. The crab cake Bennie was delicious w corn pepper salad lemon thyme Hollandaise sauce n home fries. The lemon poppyseed waffles w blueberries was yum yum. The chicken w waffles was good. Crunchy chicken with the bourbon maple syrup and honey hot sauce for a spicy kick.

Thank you nest for a great brunch.” — Antoinette S.

5. Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern

Tipsy Moose has locations in Albany, Troy and Latham. You can view the menu on the eatery’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (408 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 185 Old Loudon Road in Latham

Top review: “It’s on the smaller side and always packed, but with good reason. This is a cozy place to get some beer and amazing food. Try and get yourself a parking spot fast and you’re in for a good time.” — Joshua L.

4. Cafe Madison

You can view the menu on the Cafe Madison website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (675 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1108 Madison Avenue in Albany

Top review: “A great breakfast/brunch place. The omelettes were expertly prepared and include many innovative combinations. The coffee was very good (a peeve of mine) and the service was excellent.” — Bob M.

3. Iron Gate Cafe

You can view the menu on the Iron Gate Cafe website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (814 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 182A Washington Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Great food and even better service! A hidden gem in center square. Their patios are gorgeous as well! You can join the waitlist before you get there, which is really convenient!” — Kurtis B.

2. Josie’s Table

You can view the menu on the Josie’s Table website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (46 reviews)

Address: 1475 Western Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Josie’s is very good. The food is excellent and the service is professional, prompt and friendly. The restaurant is very relaxing and comfortable.” — Alden K.

1. The Cuckoo’s Nest

You can view the menu on the Cuckoo’s Nest website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (448 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 234 Western Avenue in Albany

Top review: “The best soul food I’ve tried in the area so far! Crispy chicken and flavorful sides! I’ve gone during brunch and dinner and neither disappointed!” — Kayla C.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best brunch spot” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated. Yelp updates its ratings each month.