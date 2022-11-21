ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for someplace to get a locally brewed beer or cider, you have quite a few options in the Capital Region. These are the best breweries near Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Mixed Breed Brewery

You can view the menu on the Mixed Breed Brewing website.

Rated 4.5 out of 2 (527 reviews)

Address: 457 Route 146, Guilderland

Top review: “We stopped by Mixed Breed a few weeks after they opened and couldn’t have had a better experience. They often have food trucks, but because they didn’t have one scheduled for that day they had worked with the cafe a few doors down to have sandwiches available for customers to eat. The staff was very attentive and enthusiastic about their beers and the space. I posted on my Instagram story that I was at the brewery and one of the owners came out and greeted me, letting me know how glad he was to have us in the place. He chatted with us more about the brewery and beers on tap and on deck for the future. I particularly liked the milk stout they had on tap, and their New England IPAs were all really good. Everything was good enough that I made a special trip a few days later to pick up some cans that they were releasing so I could try more! This is really a great business that Guilderland is lucky to have.” — Nathan E.

9. C. H. Evans Brewing Co.

The menu for C. H. Evans Brewing Co. at the Albany Pump Station can be found on the brewery’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (527 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 19 Quackenbush Square, Albany

Top review: “Love this place! The whole building and ambiance is so unique and comfy. My husband and I were initially told it could be a 30 to 45-minute wait so we got two bar seats to have some of their tasty beers. But we were surprised to get a table in less than five minutes. All staff we encountered were friendly. I loved the poutine; battered fries can’t be beat. My husband’s go-to is the gobbler and he has never had a complaint. I went with the seafood mac and cheese and was pleased with how much seafood it had. Lots of shrimp and plump scallops and unlike most macaroni and cheese, it reheated nicely. Definitely recommend it!” — Ashlee D.

8. Frog Alley Brewing

You can view the menu on the Frog Alley Brewing website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (48 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 108 State Street, Schenectady

Top review: “We stopped in here on way to the Van Gogh Experience at the Armory in Schenectady. This is a quite spacious, comfortable, brewery. They have a lot of outdoor patio seating as well as a big inside. We each sampled some of their brews. I had the Pink Boots – a nice, hazy IPA and husband had the Cream Ale. We were very happy with our choices. Food is available at a window – through Annabel’s Pizza Company – they have a large selection of apps, frites, pizza, salads, and sandwiches. We each got a nice BLT on ciabatta bread that came with homemade chips. Looking forward to going back and getting the pizza!” — Adrienne B.

7. Bye-i Brewing

You can view the menu on the Bye-i Brewing website.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (8 reviews)

Address: 122 Remsen Street, Cohoes

Top review: “Amazing brewery. I love good craft beer and am therefore critical of inferior brew. This brewery did not disappoint. The atmosphere is laid back and well-lit. The decor is modern rustic with a stunning bar top, high-top tables, and chairs surrounding barrels. Really well set. The bartender was friendly and accommodating. He answered questions and was always readily available. On the night I arrived they were serving food from Monocle which was absolutely delicious and a breeze to order. The beer was very good. The Habanero Pale Ale was smooth with just a tinge of kick to it. The Dam Oh IPA was a great juicy/hazy brew. My favorite was the “Not Your Breakfast Juice” DIPA which hits you with a wonderful citrus smell before it even touches your lips. I would highly recommend this brewery if you are in the area!” — Aaron C.

6. Emporium Farm Brewery

You can view the menu on the Emporium Farm Brewery website.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Address: 472 N Greenbush Road, Rensselaer

Top review: “So let’s start with them opening five hours before the posted time for us just because we were in the Homebrew emporium and asked about the brewery. Roger (the owner) talked us through every beer on the menu, got a flight, gave a bunch of samples, and was able to discuss everything from Thai food to the science behind his brews to the woodworking that went into the bar and decorations. To add to that, it may be the best beer in the area. They do lots of super interesting brewing events, otherwise, just stop in for a flight. I just asked him to put in the beers that best represented their style and everyone was both as described and an exemplary sample of that type of beer. I can’t afford to go out a ton, this is a brewery that’s earned my repeat business.” — J M.

5. The Warbler Brewery

You can view the menu on the Warbler Brewery website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (6 reviews)

Address: 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

Top review: “Great atmosphere, fabulous beer, and nice people! What more could you ask for? Highly recommend!” — Bob M.

4. Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery

You can view the menu on the Indian Ladder Farms website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (64 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 342 Altamont Road, Altamont

Top review: “There’s no better way to kick off fall than to hit up your favorite local apple orchard! I have always loved Indian Ladder Farms and there’s so much to do! We arrived shortly after opening and had a wait for a table. We walked around the grounds, admiring the cute farm animals, browsing the shops, and of course picking up some apples, cider, and apple cider donuts! We received a text that the table was ready, and we were seated in the adorable outdoor space. If it’s been years since you’ve come here, they have added a great outdoor space to accompany their brewery and restaurant. We ordered a few apps and a few beers and the service was great for how packed it was. The mac and cheese was super cheesy and gooey and topped with crispy fried onions. We ordered the fries with beer cheese which was heavenly, next time I would ask for it on the side so the fries stay super crispy! I also tried their pork belly, which was a little tough, but still pretty good. We had plenty of leftovers to bring home! This place is a MUST for me every season. I just love it! Bonus: drive an extra 12 minutes to the lookout point at Thatcher Park to take in the foliage!” — Corie Y.

3. Fort Orange Brewing

You can view the menu on the Fort Orange Brewing website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (34 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 450 N Pearl Street, Albany

Top review: “Cool little spot off the beaten path in an industrial area. I tried the Evolution NEIPA and it was very good. Very hazy and creamy, I would recommend. Bartender was filling up about 10 crowlers for the guy in front of me but hustling and I found out the guy ahead of me bought me a beer for making me wait which was really nice, pay it forward! I would def pop back in if I’m ever in the area again.” — Jim T.

2. Druthers Brewing Company

Druthers has four locations in Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, and Clifton Park. You can view the menu on the brewery’s website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (487 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1053 Broadway, Albany

Top review: “What a fun place! Parking is a bit annoying, but you can park across the street. I ordered a flight (six) and was surprised at how large the pours were! I had Saratoga Vibes (Pilsner), Hefeweizen, Wine Cooler Wheat (Farmhouse Ale), Play for Keeps (Fruited Ale), Strawberry Dare (Sour Gose), Oatmeal Stout. All of the beers were EXCELLENT. For my meal, I had the shrimp tacos. They were the perfect size and had delicious red onions and cabbage in them. We were a large party of 13 and our servers were excellent. A really fun place, great decor, even a lounge-type area.” — Kimberly D.

1. Fidens Brewing Company

You can view the beer selection on the Fidens Brewing Company website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (16 reviews)

Address: 10 Walker Way, Colonie

Top review: “I had heard great things about the beer at Fidens so decided to stop by this weekend and try for myself. A little tricky to find it among the warehouse building but once inside, staff was super friendly, the offerings looked delicious and it had a cool vibe. No tasting room, takeout only but some of the best DIPAs I’ve had. They have limited hours so check schedule but definitely worth a visit. I’ll be back often.” — Blake G.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best breweries” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.