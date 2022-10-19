ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Seasons Cafe & Tea House

Seasons Cafe & Tea House serves a variety of drinks and baked goods.

Rated 5 out of 5 (2 reviews)

Address: 212 River Street in Troy

Top review: “Seasons cafe is a hidden gem of downtown Troy. The atmosphere is cozy, relaxing, and perfect for studying. The employees and owner are all very nice, personable, and make you feel welcomed when you step in. Their lattes are very delicious as are their pastries. This is definitely a place I’d like to keep going to again and again!!” — Mariel D.

You can view the menu on the Seasons Cafe & Tea House website.

9. Nino’s Bakery

Nino’s Bakery sells Italian pastries and also has a deli.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 (13 reviews)

Address: 718 Central Avenue in Albany

Top review: “I was staying in Albany on the way back from Lake George. I googled “bakery”. I went to Nino’s. Their Italian-style cookies are amazing! I love them. I like the ones that are not very sweet as opposed to the sweet ones with gooey filling and I really loved theirs. Though not sweet they had a wonderful flavor and texture. The almond biscotti and anisette biscotti may be the best I have ever tasted. I also bought something called frizzle bread, which is a twice-baked bread you can drizzle with olive oil, rub with garlic, lots of different things, very crunchy. Can’t wait to try it. The lady who waited on me is very nice. I believe she and her husband are the owners. Small locally owned bakery. Cash only. Any time I am up that way I will stop at Nino’s.” — June M.

8. Schuyler Bakery

Schuyler Bakery serves a variety of baked goods and takes custom cake orders.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 (65 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 637 3rd Avenue in Watervliet

Top review: “We absolutely love this bakery and the people who work here. Had a perfect experience with the team. We were coming into town and need a special cake for a very special occasion. They performed perfectly. Couldn’t be happier. Their Italian cookies are world-class as well. Lastly, their people are incredibly nice and capable. I wish this bakery was in my neighborhood at home.” — Dylan S.

You can view the menu on the Schuyler Bakery website.

7. Birch Baked

Birch Baked specialized in gluten-free baked goods.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (8 reviews)

Address: 203 River Street in Troy

Top review: “For those with celiac disease, decent white bread and rolls are a huge challenge and probably the most difficult dietary staple to replace. The white bread at Birch Baked is the best around and makes a great sandwich or simply can be enjoyed with butter” — Doug L.

6. The Cakerino

The Cakerino specializes in vegan cakes and other baked goods. Some items are also gluten-free.

Rated 5 out of 5 (3 reviews)

Address: 63A Washington Avenue in Rensselaer (soon relocating to 340 Congress Street in Troy)

Top review: “Watch out! Throw all dietary caution to the wind and indulge in these decadent desserts with wild abandon. My favorite are the cannolis.” — Laura C.

You can view the menu on The Cakerino website.

5. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes in a chain that specializes in bundt cakes. The bakery has locations in Albany and Clifton Park.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (38 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 110 Wold Road in Albany or 309 Clifton Park Center Road in Clifton Park

Top review: “Very delicious cake! Very friendly staff! Lovely cake designs and flavors. A must try!!!” — Taz T.

You can view the cake flavors on the Nothing Bundt Cakes website.

4. Bake For You

Bake For You serves breakfast and lunch, as well as cakes and cupcakes.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 (61 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 5001 Dunhill Court in Slingerlands

Top review: “Bake For You is amazing fantastic and a wonderful experience. They have some of the best cookies in the region my favorite is the girl’s best friend it has potato chips chocolate chips and pretzels. They hand make their sandwiches and are fresh when you get them. The staff makes sure to go above and beyond they go out of their way to make sure that you have the most fantastic experience. They are just so kind and friendly. It’s also nice because they have a ton of seating arrangements so you can get your work done, studying, or just going there with your friends. Bake For You goes above and beyond in anything and everything they do. Next time your stopping into Delmar you have to check out this hidden gem.” — Scarlett A.

You can view the menu on the Bake For You website.

3. Prinzo’s Bakery

Prinzo’s Bakery specializes in Italian breads and rolls.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (16 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 344 Delaware Avenue in Albany

Top review: “THE BEST BREAD PLACE IN THE AREA!! I’m not originally from the area, so I had no idea this place existed. I was checking Yelp out for “bakeries” looking for something sweet. Bread might not have been what I was searching for but, man I’m glad I found it!! Owners are incredibly kind. I left my wallet in the car and only took a small amount of cash in. My total came up to be more than I had brought in with me, so I said I’d run and grab more cash quick. I was told that it was fine and I could pay it back whenever. I could tell this man really didn’t mind, but of course I ran to my car to grab more cash. My boyfriend and I will only get our bread from here. Great bread and great people.” — Gina B.

2. Cheesecake Machismo

Cheesecake Machismo specializes in different flavors of cheesecake.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (300 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 293 Hamilton Street in Albany

Top review: “I honestly didn’t know Albany had a store solely for cheesecake. But I am so glad I found this place because it was definitely very high quality!! There is plenty of parking around the area depending on the right time. The place is very small and doesn’t offer any seating. There is a bench outside the store and a small little park across the street by the swan street office if you prefer to sit somewhere nearby and eat it. They offer many types of cheesecake. I loved the creme brûlée’ cheesecake. It had a thin layer of melted sugar on top of cheesecake. It was very fresh and soft!!” — Afnan A.

You can view the daily cheesecake flavors on the Cheesecake Machismo Facebook page.

1. The Bread Butler

The Bread Butler has bread, sweet breads, brownies, cookies, and some other baked goods.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 (15 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1500 Central Avenue in Albany

Top review: “We went to The Bread Butler to buy bread. No one told us that this business also makes brownies that are out-of-this-world! They were amazing. The best brownies I’ve ever eaten in my life hands down. Better than eating chocolate. They melt in your mouth and you can taste the little bits of soft chocolate. This rave review is even more significant because I used to bake pies professionally. We unsealed the package of brownies as we were leaving. The customer who was right behind us making a purchase smiled as he watched and said to us, “That’s never going to make it home. You’ll finish it during the ride.” He was almost right. We found that trying to eat these particular brownies and drive at the same time was a bit distracting, so we had to save them for later. I also bought a lemon poppy seed loaf. I thought it could be just a little more moist, but less than 24 hours later, it’s already half gone! I like that it’s not super sweet, but tasty. The Goddess Bread also went over well. What a different taste sensation. The combination of fennel seed and orange peel gives it a licorice-like flavor. My husband loves it toasted with butter. The store itself is clean, bright and unpretentious. The wildly-talented baker whose name is Sidney, is cheerful and unassuming. We had a very pleasant visit. We’ll be back again. Since the business can also make deliveries, we may be looking into that as well!” — Pauline L.

You can view the product menu on The Bread Butler website.