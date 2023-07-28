BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Silky’s Ice Creamery in Berne has closed. The ice cream stand was an add-on for the owner’s neighboring restaurant The Babbling Brook.

Both eateries opened in 2021 at 2320 Helderberg Trail. Owner Brad Stevens said he closed Silky’s to focus on The Babbling Brook.

“For now, Silky’s is closed for good,” said Stevens. “We have future plans for the property to expand the booming business of The Babbling Brook.”

However, he can’t share the expansion plans until they are finalized. You can follow The Babbling Brook Facebook page to see the plans when they are announced.

The Babbling Brook menu includes fries with several different toppings, salads, wings, burgers, sandwiches, and more. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website.