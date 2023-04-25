WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — Hot Tomatoes, a pizzeria located at 100 Water Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has permanently closed after 29 years. Owner Angelina England made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 24.

“After almost three decades of servicing the Berkshire Community and beyond, I have decided that it is time for new adventures,” said England. “It’s been a pleasure serving everyone a wide variety of Neapolitan style pizzas as well as a pleasurable outdoor dining experience.”

Hot Tomatoes closed for the winter and was set to reopen on April 13 for its 29th anniversary. Now, the building is up for sale. “It may be possible that whoever purchases the property will continue the Hot Tomatoes brand,” said England.

The pizzeria had been in business since 1994. Its pizza crust, chunky tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella were staples of its pizzas, said the website.

“Hot Tomatoes is so thankful to all of our loyal customers and countless employees that have sustained us throughout the years,” said England.