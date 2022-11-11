BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Jensen’s Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

According to the post, Jensen’s family started the restaurant in 1961. Twelve years ago, she moved back to Vermont from California to help her Dad, Chuck Jensen, run the restaurant. He passed from pancreatic cancer in 2011.

“The past 12 years have been an adventure,” said Jensen. “As of late, it has been extremely stressful. COVID hit everyone hard and on top of that, we have had to deal with supply issues, inflation, and staffing shortages. My team has done a great job at providing coverage, stepping up to continue serving everyone coming to Jensen’s Restaurant.”

The restaurant’s last day will be December 12. Jensen said they will be open their normal hours as much as possible. Her team will be moving on to other jobs after the closure.

“I have accomplished what I set out to do and hopefully will leave fond memories behind to many,” said Jensen. “Owning a business is always an adventure with many hurdles to overcome. While it has been challenging, we have been fortunate in meeting so many great people. The love and support from our customers over these many years is appreciated.”