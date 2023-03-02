BENNINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Allegro Ristorante at 520 Main Street in Bennington is closing its doors after 16 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 1.

“The time has come for us to move on to the next adventure,” said the Facebook post.

Owners Anna Sturges and Geoff Klose have owned Allegro since 2007. The restaurant’s last day will be April 15. For the last few weeks, Allegro will be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without the amazing staff we’ve had over the years or all the guests who’ve supported us,” said the owners. “We consider ourselves supremely lucky to have been able to do this for the last 16 years in Bennington. It has been our pleasure.”