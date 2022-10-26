MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the “Top Date Night Restaurants” in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world’s list.

The 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards were released at the end of September. The awards included the best fine dining, everyday eats, quick bites, date night restaurants, picture-perfect restaurants, and hidden gems, in both the United States and the world.

The Silver Fork has a perfect 5 out of 5 rating and 761 reviews on Tripadvisor. The restaurant has an International menu that includes escargot, steak tartar, ratatouille, and swordfish.

The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. You can view the full menu on The Silver Fork website.

Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards were based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, specific to each award category. You can view both the full “Top Date Night Restaurants” lists on the Tripadvisor website.