MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp’s Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.

Moonwink opened in 2018 at 4479 Main Street. The menu includes Burma Bowls, noodle dishes such as Nan Gyi Thoke and Oh No Kou Swel, and Burmese Traditional Salads.

Owners May and Wes Stannard said they don’t typically read Yelp reviews. However, they are humbled to find out they are ranked 57th on the list.

To come up with the list, Yelp ranked restaurants in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont based on total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and July 27, 2022. You can view the full list on the Yelp website.