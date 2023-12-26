BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Farm Road Brewing owner Seth Barrows passed away unexpectedly on December 8, according to his obituary. He was 51 years old.

Barrows, a veteran, became interested in brewing after his military career and attended the American Brewers Guild “Brew School” in Middlebury, where he graduated in 2017. In February 2021, he opened Farm Road Brewing at 400 Main Street in Bennington.

“Seth’s passion for brewing, infectious smile, and genuine spirit touched the lives of many,” said the Better Bennington Corporation. “It isn’t everyone who can turn a hobby into a thriving business, but Seth did so with the unwavering support of his family, friends, and faithful patrons.”

On December 22, the brewery announced on Facebook that it would be closed until further notice. Farm Road Brewing did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

According to his obituary, a memorial service for Barrows will be on January 4 at 1 p.m. at the Bennington Elks Lodge 567 in Bennington. The service includes military honors.