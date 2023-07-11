SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bellini’s Italian Eatery is officially opening in the former Roux space at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands on July 11. The grand opening is a ticketed event with part of the proceeds going to To Life!

To Life! is a non-profit organization that supports those dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis, in treatment and survivorship. The Tuesday event at Bellini’s is a cocktail reception featuring food displays and a cash bar starting at 6 p.m. You can still get tickets (make a donation) on the To Life! website.

Bellini’s will open for normal service on Wednesday, July 12. You can email slbellinis@marrellorc.com to make a reservation.

In December 2022, Roux announced that it would be closing after almost eight years, and Bellini’s soon announced that it was moving its 1365 New Scotland Road location in Slingerlands into the space. Bellini’s has another location at 624 Loudon Road in Latham.

The Bellini’s menu features pasta dishes, salads, pizza, chicken parm, shrimp scampi, and more. You can view the full menu on the Bellini’s website.