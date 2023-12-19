ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beignet Bellies opened in August in the former New Scotland Fried Chicken & Deli space inside the Mobil Station at 247 New Scotland Avenue in Albany. In October, the cafe temporarily closed to relocate.

Owner Josita Walker tells NEWS10 that Beignet Bellies closed due to staffing and location issues. She said the cafe is set to relocate in February to the MVP Arena as one of the businesses there is leaving.

“I feel that the new location will be a better fit for my establishment,” said Walker. “I will have my own building with my own entrance and also be able to work the events at the MVP Arena.”

Beignets are deep-fried pieces of dough that are often sprinkled with powdered sugar. The Beignet Bellies menu features sweet and savory beignets, including regular, fruit-filled, and meat-filled. Walker is also looking to add drinks and other food to the menu when she opens in the new space.

Beignet Bellies is dedicated to Walker’s father, Pastor Isadore Burns, who passed away from cancer in 2021. He was a pastor in Albany for 43 years.

“I really appreciate all of my customers who have been reaching out to me making inquires as well as being very supportive of me reopening,” said Walker.