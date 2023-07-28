ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Josita Walker took a trip to New Orleans, fell in love with beignets, and wanted to bring them back to Albany. Now, she’s opening up Beignet Bellies in the former New Scotland Fried Chicken & Deli space inside the Mobil Station at 247 New Scotland Avenue.

Beignet Bellies is dedicated to Walker’s father, Pastor Isadore Burns, who passed away from cancer in 2021. He was a pastor in Albany for 43 years.

“I have always been looking to have a brick-and-mortar business and decided to dedicate it to my father who always taught me the true values of life: to work hard, help people, and love everyone,” Walker told NEWS10.

The Beignet Bellies logo featuring Walker’s father, Pastor Isadore Burns (photo courtesy: Josita Walker)

Beignets are deep-fried pieces of dough that are often sprinkled with powdered sugar. The Beignet Bellies menu features sweet and savory beignets, including regular, fruit-filled, and meat-filled. The eatery will also serve homemade ice cream and bubble tea.

Walker hopes to have a grand opening for Beignet Bellies on August 5 and be open for business on August 8. She’s just waiting on a health department inspection to be able to open.

With this business, Walker hopes to be a positive role model in the community, especially for people of color and women. Beignet Bellies will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.