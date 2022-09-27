HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rollin’ Smoke Handcrafted BBQ LLC is moving into the former Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe at 1613 Route 9 in Halfmoon. The barbecue restaurant will be moving from its current location at 222 Guideboard Road, which is also in Halfmoon.

“After several weeks of negotiations, phone calls, emails, text messages, Amy and I are happy to announce that we have a new, hopefully forever home, here in Halfmoon,” said owner Rob Carmel.

Carmel said the restaurant has outgrown its current location since they opened in 2019. He said the restaurant will have a lot of new menu options, outdoor activities and they have applied for a beer and wine license. Carmel hopes to open at this new location by December 1.

“We wanted to stay here in Halfmoon, this town, community and all the surrounding communities have just been so welcoming and supportive of us, we just couldn’t even think about leaving y’all,” said Carmel.

The Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe closed its doors in August after 15 years. Melissa Craine, who co-owned the restaurant with her partner Sean Lee, said the property was being sold by their landlord. The owners are opening a new restaurant, Bella Lucia Pizzeria, at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park.