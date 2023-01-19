TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe will be closing its Albany location at 1034 Madison Avenue in May. However, the Troy location at 501 Broadway will be expanding into the space next door.

According to the Bard & Baker Facebook page, the two spaces will be bridged together through the game wall and will add over 30 seats, as well as a private event space. There will also be a private Dungeons & Dragons room for parties to book for campaigns and one shots.

“Thank you for the continued love and support of our small businesses the past four years,” said the Facebook post. “It’s because of our amazing staff and incredible community that we are able to make this dream a reality and we are so grateful for y’all.”

All Albany employees have been offered positions at the Troy location after the Albany location closes, said the post. Service in Troy will not be affected during this time. The expanded Troy location is set to have its grand reopening in the spring.