GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The baking company Coffee And is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwich. Owners Ashley McCuin and Gordon McQuerrey grew up in nearby Cambridge and are looking forward to this new opportunity.

McCuin started Coffee And in April 2020 after she lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s the primary baker while McQuerrey is still learning the trade. They’ve been selling their baked goods at the Cambridge Valley Farmers Market every Sunday.

“We chose Greenwich because there seems to be a lot happening there. Many new restaurants have opened in the past year, and we’re looking forward to joining them,” said McCuin. “Greenwich is in a great location– it’s equidistant to Saratoga Springs, Vermont, and the Capital Region. We hope that means lots of travelers during the busy season. Greenwich is also a wonderful community, and we are looking forward to meeting our local customers as well.”

Coffee And currently serves breakfast pastries, cookies, cakes, and different loaves of bread every week at the Farmers Market. They also attend festivals and host events on occasion, and sometimes either serve coffee and pastries or gourmet hotdogs.

Coffee And owners Ashley McCuin and Gordon McQuerrey (photo courtesy: Ashley McCuin)

Croissant by Coffee And (photo courtesy: Ashley McCuin)

Coffee And opening in Greenwich in November (photo courtesy: Ashley McCuin)

The new spot will be at 99 Main Street and the owners hope for a mid-November opening. They plan on serving a small breakfast and lunch menu, fair trade coffee and tea, and their current line-up of baked goods.