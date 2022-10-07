SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don’t have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.

The owners bake cheesecakes, cakes, cupcakes, and pies out of the kitchen of the Beukendaal Temple Association in Scotia. Smoot does most of the baking, while McCray-Smoot focuses on the business side of things. Their children sometimes help with the baking as well.

Tahiem Smoot, Alana McCray-Smoot and family (photo courtesy: Tahiem Smoot)

Smoot said they started off making pies, but their cheesecakes have become a hit. Their most popular cheesecake flavors include strawberry crunch, chocolate peanut butter cup, cinnamon toast crunch, Oreo, and fruity pebbles. Smoot said he comes up with new flavors all the time, and right now they have 80 different flavors. But only the most popular are on the menu.

Misses Kisses Pies’ cheesecakes and cupcakes (photo courtesy: Tahiem Smoot) Misses Kisses Pies’ cheesecakes and cupcakes (photo courtesy: Tahiem Smoot)

Misses Kisses Pies sells whole cheesecakes and cheesecake slices at several locations throughout the Capital Region including:

Colonie Center inside Vendor Square

Juniors Bar and Grill in Guilderland

Wagon Train BBQ in Rotterdam

Margarita City in Colonie

La Fiesta in Clifton Park

Ugly Rooster Cafe in Mechanicville

Anything Goes Tacos in Albany

Smoot said they are working to get their product out there by expanding to more locations. Since they work out of a commercial kitchen already, he said they don’t have any plans to open a bakery storefront at this time.

Misses Kisses Pies takes custom orders, whether the flavor is on their menu or not. They can also deliver. You can view the full menu on the Misses Kisses Pies website and give them a call at (518) 221-0261 to place an order.