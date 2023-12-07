LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sweet Elevation Bakery is opening up a physical storefront in Latham. Owner Jennifer Gates said the bakery is set to officially open its doors at 356 Troy Schenectady Road on Monday, December 11.

Gates started Sweet Elevation Bakery during the pandemic in 2020 on Corporate Woods Boulevard in Colonie. At that time, she did have a walk-in storefront offering baked goods and cafe items, but since many people were working from home, Gates transitioned to a custom order bakery.

“As our lease was expiring at the end of the year, it was apparent that the building wasn’t getting occupied like it was pre-COVID and I really wanted to bring back a storefront,” Gates told NEWS10.

The new storefront will be stocked with cupcakes, cakes, bars, cookies, French macarons, eclairs, petit fours, cake pops, pies, and cookies, all baked on premises. Sweet Elevation bakery will continue to take custom orders for cakes, cookies, and more.

After the new year, Gates said she’ll be offering classes, both beginner and intermediate, to teach baking, as well as cookie and cake decorating. She’ll also possibly bring in guest chefs to teach classes.

Gates plans to eventually sell cake drums, higher end food colorings, luster dusts and glitters, and maybe custom cookie cutters. The storefront will also be adding a coffee, espresso, and cappuccino selection.

Sweet Elevation Bakery will be open in Latham every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Christmas Eve, where they will close at 3 p.m. After the new year, the bakery will have new hours and be closed on Sundays, said Gates.

The bakery is currently accepting holiday pre-orders until December 18 for pickup. You can place an order on the Sweet Elevation Bakery ordering website.