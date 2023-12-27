HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Baker Nora Allen opened Mel The Bakery on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 2020. Now, she’s moved her bakery upstate to 324 Warren Street in Hudson.

Allen told NEWS10 their building in Manhattan sold in the spring and they had been looking for a new location. Allen and her partner had been talking about moving out of the city for a while, she said.

“I found this location [in Hudson] and it checked so many boxes for the needs of our production,” said Allen.

Allen focuses on baking naturally leavened sourdoughs with less common grains such as einkorn and poppy seeds. In February 2023, Allen was awarded a StarChefs New York City Rising Stars award.

Mel The Bakery sells sourdough bread, croissants, pastries, sandwiches, tomato pie, focaccia, as well as other prepared foods and market items. The rye is milled in house and Allen uses Farmer Ground Flours as their primary flour mill.

The bakery is currently open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Allen is planning to expand their hours and grow their wholesale program. She said they are considering being open Thursday through Monday in the new year.

“We hope to grow our operation to have more fun events and use the space for community building but also providing the highest quality product possible,” said Allen.