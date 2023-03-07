SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NibblexNosh, a from scratch bakery, is opening up a permanent storefront in Scotia. The bakery is set to open on Saturday, March 11.

Owners Joe and Adrienne started the family-owned business in 2020 with selling their baked goods at farmer’s markets and pop-ups. Joe is the baker and Adrienne runs the business and marketing side of things.

For opening day, the menu includes different types of cookies, salted caramel and chocolate syrup, and cookie cups. The first 50 customers will get a free chocolate chip cookie.

The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The bakery is located at 109 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia.