CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renee Zellars started Sage’s Heavenly Baked Goods in September 2021 as a home food processor. Now, she’s opening up a storefront in Cambridge.

“In July 2004, my parents were in a motorcycle accident,” said Zellars. “I promised my mom who passed away from her injuries that one day I would have my own bakery. The name ‘Sage’s’ comes from my daughter who went to heaven when I went into labor early and delivered her on September 5, 2006.”

As a home food processor, Zellars was able to sell her non-perishable products from her home. In February 2023, she got the food license to sell refrigerated products.

Zellars had been looking around for a storefront to rent when she came across this location at 76 West Main Street in Cambridge. “The building was a perfect space, small enough but big enough to expand in the future,” said Zellars.

Sage’s will be selling cinnamon rolls, cookies, plain and mint Oreo cheesecakes, muffins, cupcakes, mini single cakes, chocolate cream pies, apple pies, and parfaits.

Sage’s Heavenly Baked Goods will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Zellars hopes to open on Wednesday, July 19, but that could change depending on when she gets the final approval from the health department.