BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.

The Food Florist, a carry-out meal business, closed at the end of October. In a Facebook post, the owner wrote that the closure was due to the “severe staffing shortages in this area” and that she was moving the business back to Indianapolis.

Night Work Bread Co. owners Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the bakery in February. Their products include sourdough breads, bagels, babka, cookies, cinnamon rolls, scones, and some seasonal additions.

Rathner and Rosenberg officially started the company in May 2021 after moving to Saratoga Springs from Los Angeles. The owners have been baking out of the kitchen at 9 Miles East in Saratoga Springs and selling their products at farmers’ markets. “Having a year-round business in the winter is difficult,” said Rosenberg.

They decided to open a brick-and-mortar location so people can get their products five to six days a week, said Rathner. This space will also allow then to expand into prepared foods and have a small café space.

Although they haven’t finalized the menu yet, Rathner said it will include toast plates, which will include sourdough bread and two toppings such as ricotta, jam, smoked fish, cream cheese or almond butter. They will also have bagel sandwiches.

“Ballston Spa has a cool foodie community,” said Rathner. “It’s a step above traditional small town food.”

Rathner said the building doesn’t need a lot of renovation before they open, just some painting and floor resealing. They are, however, buying a giant professional bread oven with a stone hearth from North Carolina.

If you want any products from Night Work Bread Co. before they open in February, you’ll have to get them soon. None of their products will be available from January 1 until they open, said Rathner.

You can catch Night Work Bread Co. at the Troy Waterfront Farmer’s Market at the Troy Atrium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. You can also find them at the Saratoga Farmer’s Market in the Wilton Mall from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.