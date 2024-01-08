FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Queen Bee Bakery has closed its storefront at 21 Main Street in Fultonville. Owner Katie Cope made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 2.

“I’ve learned so many things this past year, one of them being that running a storefront just isn’t for me,” said Cope. “I love to bake but the storefront has completely burnt me out.”

Queen Bee Bakery started in 2017 as an at-home bakery. Cope opened the storefront in March 2023. She is now returning to an at-home bakery.

Cope said she’ll be taking the rest of January off for new orders. In February, she’ll be doing pop-up shopping events for holidays and more cookie and cake classes, as well as starting a monthly treat box.

“I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who has supported me in any type of way over the last year on this new adventure,” said Cope. “I am so grateful for each of you.”