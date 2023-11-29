NORTH BENNINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bennington Bagel Company has its operations up and running, getting ready to make bagels for the people of North Bennington and beyond. On Monday, its first day open, the business closed its online ordering after just four hours before reaching max capacity.

Bennington Bagel Company is owned by Lauren Carifio, the head chef, and Steven DeTeso, who focuses on operations. As of now, Bennington Bagel Company is a licensed home bakery that sells sourdough bagels.

When orders are open, customers can order their bagels online for pickup on either Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday. The bagels will be made fresh on that scheduled morning to be picked up at a home on Dunham Avenue in North Bennington.

“We’re pleased with the response so far and we’re really open to feedback,” DeTeso told NEWS10.

The Bennington Bagel Company currently has plain, everything, sesame seed, and garlic & onion sourdough bagels, as well as cream cheese. Bagels are sold in packs of four, half-dozen, one dozen, one and a half dozen, and two dozen.

Although they are only a home bakery and focusing on sourdough bagels right now, DeTeso said they have plans for expansion. They’re hoping to open up a retail space in the Bennington area in 2024 and have non-sourdough bagels, sandwiches, pizza bagels, catering, and more.

“There’s a lot of vacant properties around Bennington,” said DeTeso. “There are a few on our radar.”

DeTeso will be posting on social media and the website when orders open and close. Make sure to act fast, as the orders for Saturday sold out in just 45 minutes. When they’re open, you can place an order online on the Bennington Bagel Company website.