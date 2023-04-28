VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Romo’s Pizza, located at 365 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont, is opening up a new shop in Voorheesville. The restaurant will be in the old Smith’s Tavern at 112 Maple Avenue.

Owner Anthony Berghela said work at the new location just got underway this week. They’ve gutted the entire building and will be giving it an updated face lift, but the floor plan will be similar. The second floor will be used to host parties and other gatherings, as well as additional seating. There will also be an outdoor patio for dining.

“Smith’s Tavern was always the jewel of Voorheesville,” said Berghela. “Since being introduced as the new owner of the property, we’ve received many phone calls, stops at our current location and even ones who stopped into the old Smith’s when they saw me there to let me know how important that location and restaurant were to the people of Voorheesville and that they were excited have us continue those traditions.”

In addition to opening up a new restaurant, Berghela has been competing over the last year in pizza competitions around the United States. In October 2022, he placed second in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In March, he competed in the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, placing first in the Northeast category and third overall in the Traditional category.

Berghela has been working on a new style of pizza for the past year: Brooklyn/New Haven style pizza. “Of all the styles that I’ve done since opening, this one has been a favorite of mine and the community,” said Berghela.

The new space will be different from the Glenmont location because the kitchen is smaller, which means the menu will be smaller, said Berghela. The menu will still have dinner options, pizza, salads, Italian sandwiches and appetizers.

Romo’s also has a catering truck that residents can hire for their events. The truck is a converted International shipping container. You can view all the details on the Romo’s Pizza website.

Berghela hopes to open the Voorheesville location in the mid-to-late fall. You can view the current menu of the Glenmont location on the Romo’s website.