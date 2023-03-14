GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Atomic Wings, a chicken joint with locations around the United States, has announced its grand re-opening celebration. According to the Atomic Wings Facebook page, the celebration is slated for Saturday, March 25 at noon.

Atomic Wings opened at 1704 Western Avenue in April 2019. The eatery later temporarily closed but has now reopened.

On grand reopening day, Atomic Wings said they will be passing out free boneless chicken samples with Awesome Sause to those waiting in line. Other freebies include:

The first 10 guests will get a free order of five piece traditional wings each month for a year

A free order of traditional wings (five pieces) to the first 100 guests in line

A free order of boneless wings (five pieces) for the next 100 guests in line

An all-day raffle for a chance to win a PlayStation 5

Buy one order of boneless wings and get one free all grand reopening weekend

A free side of waffle fries with a food order through March 31

Atomic Wings has other New York locations around the city and Long Island, as well as Buffalo. The menu includes traditional and boneless wings, chicken sandwiches and wraps, salads, chicken tenders and fries with more than 15 sauce choices. You can view the full menu on the Atomic Wings website.