BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Aroma Joe’s, a coffee shop chain with locations mainly in New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, has opened its first shop in New York. The shop opened Monday morning at 666 Hoosick Street in Brunswick.

The new location is owned and operated by The Hurley Group, which includes Brooks Church, Bob Hurley, Larry Jasenski, and Mark Deso. The group has been development agents for Aroma Joe’s since 2014 and has facilitated the openings of 13 stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“Larry Jasenski and I were born and raised in the Capital District,” said Deso. “Bob Hurley raised his family in Guilderland, and they have been local since 1989. Brooks Church graduated from University at Albany and lived in the area for over 10 years. Our roots are embedded in the area, and we’re excited to open the first Aroma Joe’s in our own backyard in New York State.”

Aroma Joe’s is unique in that it’s a fully drive-thru centric concept, said Dave Tucci, COO and Head of Franchise Sales for Aroma Joe’s. There are also no intercoms or headsets; it’s a face-to-face interaction. Tucci said there will also be a walk-up window if you don’t want to wait in the drive-thru line. Aroma Joe’s is also working to set up mobile ordering for this location.

The Aroma Joe’s menu features a variety of coffee drinks, energy drinks, smoothies, hot chocolate, pastries and other breakfast items. You can view the full menu on the Aroma Joe’s website.

Aroma Joe’s has a development agreement with The Hurley Group to open 20 locations in the greater Capital Region over the next 10 years. No specific locations have been picked out yet, said Tucci.