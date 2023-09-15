JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 7 Brew Coffee, an Arkansas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has officially announced it’s coming to Johnstown. On Thursday, 7 Brew dropped its building at 206 North Comrie Avenue and donated $2,000 to Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med.

“We are so excited to expand to the greater Albany area and to introduce 7 Brew to the Johnstown community,” said Chris Gray, director of operations for 7 Brew in Johnstown.

The coffee stand was placed on the former Johnstown Pizza Hut site. That Pizza Hut, along with several others in the area, closed in July. The 7 Brew stand is set to open in late December.

On July 5, 7 Brew proposed a location at that site to the City of Johnstown Planning Board. The plans included dual drive-thru lanes.

7 Brew Coffee only serves beverages, no food. The menu includes coffee, tea, Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, energy drinks, and hot chocolate. You can view the full menu on the 7 Brew Coffee website.

“We are honored to receive this donation and build a partnership with 7 Brew, a longtime supporter of Children’s Miracle Network hospitals,” said Rob Saba, assistant vice president of Albany Medical Center Foundation’s Grateful Patient Program. “This gift will help us continue conducting research and provide comprehensive care to children and families of the 25-county region we serve.”

The 7 Brew location in Johnstown will employ about 50 people, said the company. Those interested can apply for a job on the 7 Brew website. 7 Brew has more than 100 stands across the country.