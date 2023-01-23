ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.

The Auction Barn opened in 1959 and was previously owned by the Wolff family until they closed the restaurant in October. After hearing the restaurant was closing after 63 years, Tom Williams and Brian Hafner asked about taking it over.

The restaurant is only open for breakfast and lunch, with lunch starting at 11 a.m. The new owners said they may decide to open for dinner in the future.

The Auction Barn is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon. A breakfast buffet is offered on Sundays. You can view the menu on the Auction Barn Facebook page.