GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is losing an Applebee’s location. The restaurant at 291 Route 9W in Glenmont will be permanently closing.

“We greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage for the past 10 years and have loved being a part of this neighborhood,” said a spokesperson from T.L. Cannon, the local Applebee’s franchisee.

The Glenmont Applebee’s will be closing its doors on Sunday, October 15. The spokesperson said all employees have been offered positions at nearby locations.

If you’re looking for another Applebee’s in the Capital Region, you can find one at:

268 Saratoga Road in Glenville

420 Fairview Avenue in Hudson

223 N. Comrie Avenue in Johnstown

555 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham

255 Quaker Road in Queensbury

594 North Troy Road in Rensselaer

3 Lowes Drive in Wilton

2400 Cambridge Road in Schenectady

Applebee’s has almost 2,000 locations around the United States and the world. The restaurants are known for their “neighborhood” feel and comfort food.