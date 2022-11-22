ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Andy’s Italian Food & Deli, also known as Andy & Sons Importing Co., is closing its doors after 65 years at 256 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Owners Vincent and Carmen Benincasa are retiring.

The shop was opened by their father Andy Benincasa in 1957. After he passed, the brothers took over the business. The shop has a deli and sells other grocery products.

“We’re going to miss our customers,” said Carmen. “It’s bittersweet. I met so many great people.”

The Benincasas have put the space up for sale and are having a sale on their products. Andy’s Italian Food & Deli’s last day open will be November 30.

“We served the people well,” said Carmen.